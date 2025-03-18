ETV Bharat / state

In Bid To Save Bike Rider, Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh, 35 Passengers Injured

On information, a police team reached the accident spot and with the help of local residents, rescued the injured passengers from the bus.

In Bid To Save Bike Rider, Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh, 35 Passengers Injured
Bus overturned in Janjgir Champa (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 7:07 PM IST

Janjgir Champa: Nearly 35 people were injured after their speeding bus overturned, in a bid to save a motorcycle rider, in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Loharsi village under Shivrinarayan police station area of Janjgir Champa when the bus was heading towards Bilaspur from Baramkela. There were around 45 passengers in the bus.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Kashyap said 35 passengers were injured of whom, condition of four persons is critical. The seriously injured were referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, Kashyap added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that when the bus reached near Loharsi village, it lost control while trying to save a motorcycle plying in front of it and overturned along the roadside, the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

After the accident, passengers were seen screaming out for help. Local people rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

With the help of local residents, police rescued the injured passengers from the damaged bus and then took them to the hospital, a police officer said. Four seriously injured passengers are undergoing treatment at CIMS, Bilaspur, he said adding, the luggage of the passengers have been kept at the police station.

Read more

  1. Car Falls Into River In Thrissur While Following Google Maps, Family Of 5 Escapes Unhurt
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 7 Killed After LPG Tanker Hits Two Vehicles In Dhar; 3 Dead In Mandsaur Mishap

Janjgir Champa: Nearly 35 people were injured after their speeding bus overturned, in a bid to save a motorcycle rider, in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Loharsi village under Shivrinarayan police station area of Janjgir Champa when the bus was heading towards Bilaspur from Baramkela. There were around 45 passengers in the bus.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Kashyap said 35 passengers were injured of whom, condition of four persons is critical. The seriously injured were referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, Kashyap added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that when the bus reached near Loharsi village, it lost control while trying to save a motorcycle plying in front of it and overturned along the roadside, the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

After the accident, passengers were seen screaming out for help. Local people rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

With the help of local residents, police rescued the injured passengers from the damaged bus and then took them to the hospital, a police officer said. Four seriously injured passengers are undergoing treatment at CIMS, Bilaspur, he said adding, the luggage of the passengers have been kept at the police station.

Read more

  1. Car Falls Into River In Thrissur While Following Google Maps, Family Of 5 Escapes Unhurt
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 7 Killed After LPG Tanker Hits Two Vehicles In Dhar; 3 Dead In Mandsaur Mishap

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENTBUS OVERTURNS IN CHHATTISGARHTO SAVE A MOTORCYCLE RIDERBUS ACCIDENT IN JANJGIR CHAMPA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.