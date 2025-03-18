In Bid To Save Bike Rider, Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh, 35 Passengers Injured

Janjgir Champa: Nearly 35 people were injured after their speeding bus overturned, in a bid to save a motorcycle rider, in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Loharsi village under Shivrinarayan police station area of Janjgir Champa when the bus was heading towards Bilaspur from Baramkela. There were around 45 passengers in the bus.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Kashyap said 35 passengers were injured of whom, condition of four persons is critical. The seriously injured were referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, Kashyap added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that when the bus reached near Loharsi village, it lost control while trying to save a motorcycle plying in front of it and overturned along the roadside, the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

After the accident, passengers were seen screaming out for help. Local people rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

With the help of local residents, police rescued the injured passengers from the damaged bus and then took them to the hospital, a police officer said. Four seriously injured passengers are undergoing treatment at CIMS, Bilaspur, he said adding, the luggage of the passengers have been kept at the police station.