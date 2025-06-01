In Absence Of Motorable Roads, Tribal Woman Delivers Baby In Forest In Maharashtra's Thakarwadi

Ahilyanagar: Raising serious concerns over lack of basic amenities in rural pockets of the state, a tribal woman from Jambhale village under Akole taluka was forced to deliver a baby in the middle of a forest near Thakarwadi while on way to hospital, owing to non-motorable roads. Thankfully, both the mother and the newborn are safe now.

On Thursday, when the woman Pratiksha Madhe experienced labour pain, her husband Dashrath rushed to the house of local school Principal Rajendra Gawande seeking his help to shift Pratiksha to nearby hospital. "Sir, please do something, otherwise it will lead to a serious situation," Gawande was told.

Without wasting a moment, Gawande took his car and headed towards Thakarwadi to pick up the patient. However, his vehicle got stuck as the entire stretch of the ghat had become muddy due to incessant rains over the last few days. In the meantime, Pratiksha, who was being brought to the vehicle, went into labour. With no other option available, her mother, mother-in-law and another woman from the village, helped her in safe delivery inside the forest. All this while, Gawande stayed in constant touch with Dr Sonawane, the medical officer at Brahmanwada Health Centre.

Family members help expectant mother reach vehicle to shift her to the hospital (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, a few locals also rushed to the spot to push the car out of the mud. Gawande then called up an ambulance, which was stationed a little away as it could not reach the patient due to bad roads. Pratiksha and her baby were safely shifted to the nearby health centre via the ambulance. Both the newborn and mother are in stable condition.

This incident has once again brought the focus back on poor condition of roads in Thakarwadi. In 2015, the Gram Panchayat had started work on a two-km-long ghat road, but it was stopped due to insufficient funds. Even after 10 years, the road remains incomplete allegedly due to forest department restrictions.

For the locals, this is nothing new. For decades, people in this area have been carrying pregnant women and elderly patients on their shoulders or with the help of slings through muddy roads. "Fortunately, both the mother and the baby survived. But what if they hadn't? We are not demanding any luxury. Road communication is a basic right," said a local.

"Whenever there is an emergency, we have to risk our lives. When will Thakarwadi get proper road?," he asked.