Ranchi: Suman and Sonali Majumdar, in their Ranchi home, wake up to a chorus of barks and love of four-legged creatures whose eager paws step on them randomly. More than a hundred dogs come together to curl up in their laps, some stretch out and a few impatiently wait near the kitchen to have their share of bread or biscuit. For the Majumdar couple, this is family and their lives revolve around these paw pals.

Affectionately named as 'Dog Couple' by locals, the two have opened their home to stray, abandoned, and injured dogs - a total of 166 who find the place a heaven amid 'hell' - streets, where they were once chased, beaten and tortured. At a time when debates are raging across the country about the management of strays and CCTV clips of dog attacks stoking fear, the Majumdar couple challenges that give them love and they will love you back.

In A Nation Debating Over Stray Dogs, One Ranchi Couple Shows Love Is The Answer (ETV Bharat)

Their journey into the world of caring for the strays began 25 years ago, just after their marriage. A new city for them, they decided to bring in two abandoned dogs, just as an act of compassion, without realising that slowly it will grow into their life’s mission. Each year, they saw injured, sick, or abandoned dogs and brought them home too. Today, 166 of the abandoned call the couple's home their own.

The Majumdars have transformed their modest house into a full-fledged shelter. “There is no division as such for humans and animals. Every room belongs to everyone. We are just two of the human occupants,” Suman says laughing. The kitchen doubles up as a feeding station, the courtyard turned into playground, and bedroom too is not closed for the animals. "They come into our bedroom at will and leave as per their wish. Starting from medicines, food, cleaning, and care, we both work for these sweethearts through day and night," she adds.

But caring for such a large family comes with challenges - like feeding the dogs daily, paying for veterinary bills, getting treatment done for the sick, and creating space for every new arrival. Though they began fending for the dogs from their pockets in the beginning, as the number increased, managing the budget tested their conviction. But the two did not lose hope. Within a few years, support started coming. The couple makes appeals through social media and kind-hearted donors, local companies like Xavier Financial Services Private Limited chip in. "There is still a lot to be desired to keep the work going," the couple says.

However, help finds its way to the couple as private veterinarians reduce their fees, and social workers contribute for food.

"It is sad that people abandon the sick dogs at our gate. We cannot say no because these dogs matter. Despite odds our resolve is clear and strong. For us, dogs are just like humans, all they need is love,” says Sonali recalling how animals once labelled dangerous played like children after weeks in their care. "Aggression in dogs is not instinctive, it is manifestation of anger for years of neglect and cruelty. We cure and care for each dog with love, patience, and attention," she insists.

For Suman and Sonali, the love of the dogs is the driving factor. "We have seen dogs transform within weeks. And once they get cured, the love they shower is incomparable. But people who abhor dogs will not be able to understand this," the couple adds.

Today when the courts and the administration are discussing the threat of stray dogs, this couple is proving that the solution to the problem is not just in fear or removing them, but also in responsibility, love and care. They believe that the problem of dogs increased in the cities because sterilisation and treatment were not taken care of in time and they were left on the streets.

In August 2025, India’s Supreme Court issued a directive to remove stray dogs in Delhi and its suburbs and placed into shelters within eight weeks. The judgement came in the wake of concerns over dog-bite and rabies cases. The direction created uproar as animal lovers got on to the streets tagging the order as inhumane and logistically impossible. They also pointed to a dearth of adequate shelter infrastructure and potential conflict with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules of 2023.

Following outcry, the court on August 22 revised the ruling mandating that stray dogs be captured, sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into the same area, unless they are rabid or deemed aggressive, in which case they may be kept in shelters. As per the order, public feeding of stray dogs is now restricted to designated zones so that public safety, humane treatment, and scientific best practices can be maintained.