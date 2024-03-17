In a First, up to Have Polling Stations in High-Rise, Gated Colonies

author img

By IANS

Published : 6 minutes ago

In a first, UP to have polling stations in high-rise, gated colonies

According to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, around 82,000 polling stations will have live webcasting facilities. He said a slew of arrangements have also been made for disabled voters, toilets, sufficient light, drinking water and signage to facilitate voters in hassle-free polls

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time, will set up polling stations for the Lok Sabha elections inside the premises of high-rises and gated colonies in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said, "The state has the highest number of polling stations inside high-rise apartment complexes and gated colonies in the country. We have identified 217 such apartment complexes and gated colonies. The maximum is in Dadri (68), Noida (67), Sahibabad (37), Muradnagar (8) and seven each in Loni, Ghaziabad, and Bakshi-Ka-Talab."

The CEO said, "Around 82,000 polling stations will have live webcasting facilities. Further, we have ensured that all polling stations are on the ground floor. Arrangements have been made for wheelchairs, ramps for disabled voters, toilets, sufficient light, drinking water, help desk, volunteers, and signage to facilitate voters in hassle-free polls."

"We have made attempts to set up polling stations with the idea that no voter has to travel more than 2 km to cast their vote," he added.

Read more

  1. 26% candidates in UP polls have declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR
  2. UP sixth phase polls: 46 percent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.