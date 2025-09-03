In A First, Tiger Sighted In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband, Forest Dept On Alert

Gariaband: A tiger has been spotted in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband forest division for the first time in decades, sparking panic among villagers.

People of two villages claimed they spotted the tiger at different time of the day on their way to collect wood from the forest while officials of the state forest department said pugmarks suggest the big cat was moving near the district headquarters.

A villager said he was terrified to see a tiger in front of him and somehow managed to run away from the spot. He said the tiger would have made him its prey had he not escaped on time.

The forest department team has confirmed tiger's presence near Gariaband district headquarters. Gariaband Forest Divisional Officer, Lakshman Singh, said the age of the tiger is around four years and the pugmarks suggest that the big cat is a male. It seems that the tiger has reached the forest of Gariaband forest division via Udanti, Singh added.

To ensure the safety of both the tiger and villagers, the forest department officials are on alert mode. The department has deployed around 70 employees on special duty in nine teams and trap cameras have been installed across the forest to monitor the big cat's movement.

The forest department has also asked villagers to be vigilant and avoid going near the forest. The Divisional Forest Officer said arrangements have been taken for the tiger's safety as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

"We received information that a four-year-old male tiger has been seen in the forest of Gariaband Forest Division. We have engaged nine teams comprising 70 staff. Trap cameras have been installed and pugmark samples are being examined. Villagers have been asked to remain cautious. When the national animal visits an area, it is a matter of joy as well as responsibility, so elaborate arrangements are being made for safety," Singh said.

NTCA has issued a set of guidelines under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for the conservation of tigers and their habitats. These guidelines provide financial and technical support for the implementation of Project Tiger, which includes managing sanctuaries, combating poaching and focusing on the livelihood of local people.