In a First, IIT-BHU Students Can Write PhD Thesis In Sanskrit, Hindi Besides English

Varanasi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, IIT-BHU authorities granted students' demand of allowing them to write their PhD thesis in English, Hindi as well as Sanskrit. The university authorities agreed to accept the proposal of a researcher, who wanted provision for students to write a thesis in Sanskrit.

This new initiative has been taken in the Humanities Department of IIT-BHU. Under this, students doing PhD in IIT will now be able to write their research in their vernacular languages. Professor Sukhda of the Humanities Department said that usually the biggest barrier among students while writing a thesis is language.

"Students can originally think in their mother tongue. Many times, it becomes very difficult to think words from Hindi to English. The student keeps struggling with how to write his research papers in English. A lot of his time is spent thinking on the medium." Sukhda said.

According to her, even after giving their 100%, students often fail to perform well in assessments. "Thankfully, this will not happen now. The writing of a thesis in the Indian language has started here. It was first started with the thesis of a student," she said.

A student from Nepal. who studied at the IIT-BHU has been selected as a teacher in Nepal University. PhD in Sanskrit language is very important for teaching Sanskrit language there. Looking at the future academic prospects of the student, the authorities gave permission to write a thesis in Sanskrit.

She said that soon thesis ​​apart from Sanskrit and Hindi will be written. Such a provision will reduce the pressure on students. "With this, the students can not deliver to their fullest potential. They will be able to improve original thinking," she added.