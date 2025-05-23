ETV Bharat / state

In a Dramatic Raid Vigilance Officials Arrest AAP MLA in Municipal Extortion Case in Jalandhar

AAP responds through social media saying no one will be spared if involved in a corruption case.

Published : May 23, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST

Updated : May 23, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST

Jalandhar: Vigilance officials raided the house of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora in Jalandhar today and arrested him on corruption charges. He was accused of issuing ‘fake notices’ to people and then extort money from them promising to withdraw those notices.

A few days ago, the government had withdrawn his security and also the official vehicle allotted to him. Today, the Vigilance wing took a decisive action having raided his house and arrested Arora.

Vigilance officials said that Raman Arora used to send false notices to people through municipal corporation channels. After extorting money, he got those notices cancelled. Arora is also accused of extorting money from common people committing ‘digital fraud.’

However, the lawyer of the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora from Jalandhar reached the MLA’s house when the Vigilance raid was underway. The lawyer of Arora alleged: “I was not allowed to go inside the client’s house, even though I am Raman Arora's legal advisor.”

According to the lawyer, he should have been allowed to go inside the house, so that being a legal advisor he could have given his response to whatever action was being taken by the Vigilance officers against the MLA.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party posted the news of this arrest on social media and said no person involved in any corruption case will be spared, whether it is their own party member or someone else.

