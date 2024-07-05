In A Setback To KCR's Party, Six BRS MLCs Join Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a significant political development in Telangana, at least six Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the ruling Congress late on Thursday night. The defection was orchestrated in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and key Congress leaders including AICC in charge of Telangana affairs, Deepa Dasmunsi.

The six MLCs who crossed over to the Congress are Dande Vithal, Bhanu Prasad Rao, M S Prabhakar, Boggarapu Dayanand, Yegge Mallesham, and Baswaraju Saraiah. This move bolsters the Congress' presence in the Telangana Legislative Council, raising their tally to 10 members from the previous count of four.

According to sources, the defection ceremony took place at the residence of CM Reddy, who is also the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).