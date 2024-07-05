ETV Bharat / state

In A Setback To KCR's Party, Six BRS MLCs Join Congress in Telangana

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

The defection was orchestrated in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and key Congress leaders including AICC in charge of Telangana affairs, Deepa Dasmunsi. According to sources, the defection ceremony took place at the residence of CM Reddy, who is also the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Hyderabad: In a significant political development in Telangana, at least six Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the ruling Congress late on Thursday night. The defection was orchestrated in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and key Congress leaders including AICC in charge of Telangana affairs, Deepa Dasmunsi.

The six MLCs who crossed over to the Congress are Dande Vithal, Bhanu Prasad Rao, M S Prabhakar, Boggarapu Dayanand, Yegge Mallesham, and Baswaraju Saraiah. This move bolsters the Congress' presence in the Telangana Legislative Council, raising their tally to 10 members from the previous count of four.

According to sources, the defection ceremony took place at the residence of CM Reddy, who is also the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

The switch comes amidst the ongoing turbulence within the BRS following its electoral setback in the state assembly polls last year, where it secured 39 seats out of 119.

BRS, led by former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been grappling with internal dissent and leadership challenges since its electoral defeat. The party currently holds 25 seats in the Legislative Council

Earlier, at least six MLAs including Dana Nagender, Kadiam Srihari, Tellam Venkatarao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Sanjay Kumar and Kale Yadayah had joined the Congress.

