In 86 Per Cent Tribal Claim Rejections, Jammu Kashmir Sees Conspiracy To Dispossess Community

A nomadic tribal family in Jammu and Kashmir moves with their large herd of sheep and goats, reflecting their traditional dependence on forest and grazing lands. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: A staggering 86 per cent of forest land claims have been rejected in Jammu and Kashmir under the Forest Rights Act, spurring accusations of dispossessing tribals from forests. Of the total 46,090 claims, a mere 6,020 have been cleared, leaving nearly 40,000 out of the forests.

The data shared by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey in the Lok Sabha presented the grim picture of the FRA, which was extended to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2020.

The extension of the law meant to provide legal recognition of land rights to forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers was celebrated by the tribal communities in recognising their rights.

As many as 33,233 individual claims and 12,857 community claims under the FRA were received, the official data said. Of them, only 429 individual and 5,591 community titles have been distributed, with 32,727 individual and 7,197 community claims rejected.

A senior official from the Forest Department attributes the rejections to a lack of proof with scheduled tribes, citing requirements like a ration card to claim they existed before the cutoff (December 2005). Besides, they have to prove they have a dependence on forests for their livelihood.

These claims are submitted to the Gram Sabha, which forms the Forest Rights Committee to gather records/documents. The records are submitted to the Gram Sabha to adjudicate the cases.

“But the majority of claims are rejected by the Gram Sabha, which has half the quorum of locals because they fail to substantiate their claims,” the official added.

The claims which are through are sent to the Sub-District Level Committee, followed by the District Level Committee, led by deputy commissioners, to clear the title for beneficiaries.

But Tribal leader and Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Zulfkar Choudhary blames stringent rules for widespread rejections, pointing out that nomadic tribes lack the means to preserve records.