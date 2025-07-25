In 86 Per Cent Tribal Claim Rejections, Jammu Kashmir Sees Conspiracy To Dispossess Community

Srinagar: A staggering 86 per cent of forest land claims have been rejected in Jammu and Kashmir under the Forest Rights Act, spurring accusations of dispossessing tribals from forests. Of the total 46,090 claims, a mere 6,020 have been cleared, leaving nearly 40,000 out of the forests.
The data shared by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey in the Lok Sabha presented the grim picture of the FRA, which was extended to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2020.
The extension of the law meant to provide legal recognition of land rights to forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers was celebrated by the tribal communities in recognising their rights.
As many as 33,233 individual claims and 12,857 community claims under the FRA were received, the official data said. Of them, only 429 individual and 5,591 community titles have been distributed, with 32,727 individual and 7,197 community claims rejected.
A senior official from the Forest Department attributes the rejections to a lack of proof with scheduled tribes, citing requirements like a ration card to claim they existed before the cutoff (December 2005). Besides, they have to prove they have a dependence on forests for their livelihood.
These claims are submitted to the Gram Sabha, which forms the Forest Rights Committee to gather records/documents. The records are submitted to the Gram Sabha to adjudicate the cases.
“But the majority of claims are rejected by the Gram Sabha, which has half the quorum of locals because they fail to substantiate their claims,” the official added.
The claims which are through are sent to the Sub-District Level Committee, followed by the District Level Committee, led by deputy commissioners, to clear the title for beneficiaries.
But Tribal leader and Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Zulfkar Choudhary blames stringent rules for widespread rejections, pointing out that nomadic tribes lack the means to preserve records.
“Official following rules reject their claims in the absence of proof. The LG administration was more happy in rejecting these claims, but the elected government should relax the rules for giving benefits to as many people,” Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
Legislator and tribal leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram questioned the data itself, saying they fail to understand the procedure adopted in rejecting the claims. "The Act is meant to provide rights to tribals who have been forest dwellers for years. But the rejection is aimed at divesting them of their rights," he said.
In the Union Territory, tribal communities constitute about 12 per cent of the total population and are the third largest ethnic group in the region. The Act allows safeguards for forest-dwelling tribal or other traditional forest dwellers from forced displacements unless the claims are completed. Besides, it provides them with other rights, including grazing, access to forest produce.
But Javid Rahi, who is a tribal activist and researcher, doubts that claimants have been offered an opportunity to appeal at the higher forum once rejected at the Gram Sabha level.
“This is a wrong projection and a conspiracy to deprive the community. We will explore legal options to challenge it,” he added. Senior advocate at Jammu & Kashmir High Court Shakeel Ahmad views the issue differently, blaming the 'lack of political will' in providing tribals their rights.
"Efforts are underway to drive out Gujjars from Jammu, Samba and Kathua. At many places, committees have not been formed so that claims can't be processed," Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
Instead, according to him, hate campaigns and false narratives against tribals are being spread to drive them out of their places. Tribal leader Talib Hussain concurs with him, suggesting communal design in the rejections.
"The government can give forest land to industries, but not to its dwellers. We have to start a movement to seek our rights," he added. Despite repeated attempts, Minister for Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana did not respond to calls or texts.
