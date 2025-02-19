Strict Land Law Got Approval In Uttarakhand Cabinet

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government approved the land act on Wednesday. The decision was taken by the Uttarakhand Cabinet under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami announced the decision through an X post.

Dhami said, "Our government is the protector of the state's culture and original identity. Fully respecting the long-standing demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today the cabinet has approved a strict land law. This historic step will protect the resources of the state, cultural heritage and the rights of the citizens. It will also play an important role in maintaining the original identity of the state."

"Our government is fully committed to the interests of the people and we will never let their trust break. This decision makes it clear that we will make every possible effort to protect our state and culture. Certainly, this law will also prove helpful in maintaining the original identity of the state," added Dhami.

It is likely that an amendment to the Land Act can be brought in the ongoing Budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly. Former MLA of Ghansali assembly constituency Bhimlal Arya had created a ruckus at the assembly gate and he was detained by the Uttarakhand police. Mohit Dimri, president of Bhu Kanun Sangharsh Samiti, also tried to meet CM Dhami on this issue, although he was not successful.