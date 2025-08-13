Implement SC Order On Stray Dogs In Karnataka Cities Too, Demand MLAs

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court's order to shelter all stray dogs in Delhi NCR region echoed in Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday with several MLAs demanding the Government to rein in stray dogs in Karnataka's cities too.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, JDS floor leader CB Sureshbabu said the Supreme Court order on stray dogs pertains to only three cities. But all cities including those in Karnataka are affected by the menace of stray dogs. Therefore the Government must implement the Supreme Court order in the state too and put all stray dogs in shelters.

BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said around 18,000 dog bite cases and 18 rabies cases have been reported in Bengaluru alone in the last six months. "This is a serious issue and the State Government must take steps to protect people from stray dogs," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan said around 2 lakh dog bite cases have been reported in the state. Several kids and school children have been attacked by dogs. "Some pet lovers have been taking objection to the SC order but the State Government must not heed to them. "They (pet lovers) don't know the pain of the common people who are affected by the menace of stray dogs. The Government must drop some stray dogs into their houses for them to understand the pain of the people," he said.

Another BJP MLA Umanath Kotyan said even the Vidhana Soudha premises and Legislators' Home have been facing stray dog menace. "MLAs are not able to step out of their rooms as dogs are found lying at doors. Sometimes they urinate in the corridors," he said while demanding Speaker U T Khader to take immediate steps to address the problem.

Earlier, celebrities had reacted on the apex court's order. Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared a widely circulated note on their Instagram stories, urging people to think about the repercussions of the order. The note read, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says - take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning."

Actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan (ETV Bharat)

Actor John Abraham has written a letter to Chief Justice BR Gavai, urging a review and modification of the recent Supreme Court directive ordering the removal of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region. The 52-year-old, who was named the first honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, said dogs are not strays but rather part of the community and loved by many.

The Supreme Court on Monday had directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all stray dogs to shelters, citing an 'extremely grim' situation of dog bites causing rabies, especially among children. It ordered the creation of shelters for 5,000 dogs within 6–8 weeks and warned of strict action, including contempt, against any obstruction.

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel, who has campaigned against the stray menace through his NGO Lok Abhiyan, welcomed the verdict. He said, "We have been running this campaign for two years. The court has accepted all our demands. We should welcome this and implement this across the country."