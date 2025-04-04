Man Impersonating Rahul Gandhi's PA Dupes Party Workers In Bihar And Punjab; Nabbed By Police

Patna: At a time when political parties are geared up for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, police here have arrested a fraudster who had been duping people by posing as the personal assistant (PA) of senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gandhi Maidan police apprehended the imposter Rajat Kumar from near Exhibition Road. However, the mastermind and prime accused Gaurav Kumar managed to flee the spot. Police have now launched a manhunt to arrest him.

During police interrogation, Rajat Kumar, a native of Sirsa in Haryana, revealed that he had duped several political leaders and workers by posing as Rahul Gandhi's PA, Kanishka Singh. He used to contact people not only in Bihar but other states as well where elections were to be held, promising them to offer party tickets and posts in exchange of money.

"Rajat Kumar used to talk over the phone in the voice of Rahul Gandhi's PA Kanishka Singh, so that no one gets suspicious. He along with his accomplice Gaurav Kumar cheated many people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of getting them tickets and posts in parties in Bihar, Punjab and other states," informed Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of Gandhi Maidan Police Station.

"Rajat Kumar has been arrested. We are interrogated him to elicit more information from him. Efforts are underway to nab his partner-in-crime Gaurav Kumar, who is the main culprit," added Kumar.

Read More

Rahul Gandhi To Review Bihar Poll Strategy With 40 New District Congress Committee Chiefs