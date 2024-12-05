Immovable Properties Of Terrorist, Terrorist Associate Worth Rs 50 Lakh Attached In J&K's Shopian: Police

Shopian: Police have attached the houses of a terrorist and an absconding terror associate in connection with the killing of a non-local worker from Bihar in October this year, a spokesperson said.

In a post on X, a spokesperson for the District Police Shopian wrote, “Shopian Police attaches two immovable properties worth 50 lacs of a terrorist and a terrorist associate at villages Wandina and Melhura respectively in presence of concerned Executive Magistrate u/s 25 UA(P)Act, involved in case FIR No 94/2024 of PS Zainapora”.

It is learnt that the house at Wandina belonging to Adnan Shafi Dar has been attached as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a non-local man, Ashok Chauhan, who was found dead with bullet injuries on October 18, 2024, in the same locality.

Adnan Shafi Dar reportedly went missing on the same day the body of Ashok Chauhan, hailing from Bihar, was discovered. He is believed to have joined militancy ranks. The killing of the non-local worker that day had sent shockwaves across the area, prompting an intensive investigation by the authorities. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had condemnded the murder and called it “abhorrent” .

“Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased,” Omar had written in a post on X after the killing.

A police spokesperson said that the attachment of Adnan Shafi Dar's property is a “procedural step under legal provisions, as the police continue their efforts to ascertain the circumstances of his disappearance and its potential connection to the murder”.