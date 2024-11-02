Immediately Withdraw Notices Issued To Farmers, Cancel RTC Amendment: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Directs Officials

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the authorities to immediately withdraw the notices given to the farmers regarding Waqf.
The Chief Minister on Saturday held a long meeting with senior officials of Revenue, the Minority Welfare Department and, the Wakf Board. Expressing his deep displeasure over the recent developments on the Waqf land issue, he was also concerned about the action taken by some officials regarding the notices which were issued. The CM has given strict instructions to the officials not to cause any kind of trouble to the farmers, a senior official said.
The Chief Minister, who is fully informed about the recent developments, said that the Wakf issue is being used by the opposition JD(S) and BJP for politics.
Through this, those parties are jointly making an evil attempt to disturb peace in the state. The Chief Minister requested the people of the state not to accept such lousy attempts and not to listen to false propaganda.
Officials should also be aware of this. No decision should be taken which would cause trouble to the farmers, he said.
Officials said that some of the important decisions taken after the meeting included the withdrawal of the notices already issued regarding the change in farmers' RTC.
The Chief Minister suggested that the farmers should not be disturbed. At the same time, he instructed that any kind of amendments made in RTC illegally and without giving notice should be cancelled immediately," officials said.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, Principal Secretary Rajendra Kataria, Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Ponnanna, Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer Jilani, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Minority Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain were present in the meeting.