Immediately Withdraw Notices Issued To Farmers, Cancel RTC Amendment: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Directs Officials

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the authorities to immediately withdraw the notices given to the farmers regarding Waqf.

The Chief Minister on Saturday held a long meeting with senior officials of Revenue, the Minority Welfare Department and, the Wakf Board. Expressing his deep displeasure over the recent developments on the Waqf land issue, he was also concerned about the action taken by some officials regarding the notices which were issued. The CM has given strict instructions to the officials not to cause any kind of trouble to the farmers, a senior official said.

The Chief Minister, who is fully informed about the recent developments, said that the Wakf issue is being used by the opposition JD(S) and BJP for politics.

Through this, those parties are jointly making an evil attempt to disturb peace in the state. The Chief Minister requested the people of the state not to accept such lousy attempts and not to listen to false propaganda.