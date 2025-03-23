IMD Predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across several districts of Karnataka over the next two days.

Thunderstorms expected across major cities

The IMD has predicted storm activity at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Ballari, Bidar, and Kalaburagi districts between 2 pm and 11 pm on Sunday. In Bengaluru, the first summer thunderstorm of the year has already begun, with intense lightning, thunder and strong winds reported in the northern and northeastern parts of the city. Some areas also experienced hail.

Rainfall forecast and wind speeds

The IMD has indicated that Karnataka will witness moderate rainfall over the next two days. Heavy rain is expected in several districts including Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Raichur, Bidar, Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Haveri, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Ballari, and Davangere. Wind speed in certain areas are expected to reach up to 50 km/h, leading to a temporary drop in temperature. The rain and wind could cause localized disruptions, and residents are urged to take necessary precautions.

Rainfall activity in Bengaluru city (ETV Bharat)

Temperature variations

Temperatures in many parts of Karnataka are expected to drop due to cloud cover and rainfall. In Bengaluru, the average daytime temperature remains 26°C, with nighttime temperatures potentially falling by up to 3°C. Over the past 24 hours, some northern Karnataka districts have recorded a temperature drop, with Shivamogga registering a maximum temperature of 38.2°C.

Today's Weather Conditions

The state is currently experiencing cloudy skies and rain is likely in multiple regions. As per the weatherman, Bengaluru will see a high of 32°C and a low of 22°C. Mysuru will have a high of 30°C and a low of 20°C. Ballari is expected to experience a high of 28°C and a low of 24°C, while Belagavi will have a high of 34°C and a low of 23°C.

IMD issues public advisory

Authorities have urged residents to prepare for strong winds and possible power disruptions in some areas. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during heavy storms and avoid unnecessary travel. Trees and branches may fall due to strong winds, causing traffic disruptions in certain regions.

Rainfall reports and future outlook

Rain has already been recorded in parts of Karnataka over the last few days, providing some relief from the rising summer temperatures. Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, and Kodagu have seen significant rainfall, and the trend is expected to continue. By Thursday evening, districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall. IMD officials have also warned of possible power outages and minor travel disruptions in these areas.

Heavier rains expected in late March

According to meteorologists, Karnataka is likely to receive more widespread rainfall toward the end of March, coinciding with the pre-monsoon season. Several parts of the state have already experienced their first summer showers, and further rainfall is expected as the Ugadi festival approaches.

Rainfall data from key districts

As of Thursday night, various parts of the state recorded significant rainfall. In Shivamogga’s Hirebilagunda, 43.50 mm of rain was recorded, while Tyagarthi received 34.50 mm. Haveri’s Ghalapuji saw 43.50 mm of rainfall, and Vijayapura’s Madikeshwara recorded 30 mm. In Udupi’s Malal, 28.50 mm of rain was documented. Rainfall is expected to persist into Friday, further cooling temperatures across the state.

Stay alert and stay safe

With summer thunderstorms intensifying, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors during heavy storms, secure loose outdoor items, and avoid standing under trees during lightning activity. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.