IMD Predicts Fog Conditions In Prayagraj Till January 20

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy has said that fog conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on January 19 morning. In Prayagraj, where Maha Kumbh is being held, fog conditions are expected to persist till 20 January, she added.

"Dense fog conditions were realised in Punjab, Haryana, UP, and over Rajasthan, today morning, with visibility of less than 50 metres... Our forecast for tomorrow morning (19 January) is that fog conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, UP, and North Rajasthan," Roy told ANI. She said that the day after tomorrow (20 January), distribution as well as intensity of fog is likely to decrease.

"Over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to continue for the next 5 days. It will increase from 21 January and peak around 22-23 January. Over the plains, rainfall is likely to start on 22 January and continue into 23 January. Along with this, temperatures will rise, we may also get some thunderstorm activity, and fog conditions will significantly reduce," she said.

"Over South India, we are expecting heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu today, and heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu tomorrow... In Prayagraj, we are expecting fog conditions till 20 January. Subsequently, temperatures are likely to rise slightly over #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj," she added.

A layer of fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic movement. Other parts of North India also witnessed dense fog conditions this morning.

Due to fog, train and flight services were disrupted in the national capital with some flights, and several trains being delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and New Delhi railway station respectively. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

Meanwhile air quality in the national capital has improved. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded at 248 at 7 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good, 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to revoke curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a marked improvement in Delhi's air quality levels.

The decision, announced on January 17, followed a review by the GRAP Sub-Committee, which observed a sustained 'improvement' in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from "Severe" to "Very Poor."