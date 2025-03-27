IMD Predicts 3-5°C Temperature Drop In Delhi, No Rain Expected For Next Week

New Delhi: 2024 is being marked and observed as one of the hottest years in India’s history so far with record heat wave days recorded at 554 days.

A heatwave is defined by the IMD as a scenario when the maximum temperature in the plains reaches at least 40 degree C, or is 5 degree C above the seasonal average. Due to the continuing rise in temperatures, the IMD is alerting that more heatwave conditions will be on the way.

Dr. Soma Sen Roy, an Indian Meteorological Scientist, noted while speaking with ETV Bharat, that "the maximum temperature in Delhi and in areas will decrease to 3-5 degrees by 27 and 29 of March " Dr. Roy says, "If we look at the temperature of Delhi, we have been watching temperature for a little time, and we were pretty sure that there would be a temperature of around 40 -degree 3-4 days back. But at a very lower level of atmosphere this is an infinitely low value for long term prediction."

Western Disturbances and Temperature Fluctuations

Dr. Roy highlighted that the temperature surge in Delhi and other parts of North India is closely tied to the movement of western disturbances, which are low-pressure systems that cause changes in weather patterns.

"Delhi temperature is generally associated with the movement of western disturbances in the non-monsoon seasons. This you will see throughout the season. When there is a space gap between western disturbances, the temperature gradually starts to rise. Currently, a western disturbance has approached the region, causing rainfall and snowfall in the Western Himalayan regions”.

She added, "The western disturbances have approached and are gradually moving eastwards, leaving behind rain and snow, especially in the Western Himalayan regions. Winds from this area will gradually lower the temperature in Delhi. Over the next few days, Delhi and surrounding areas will experience a drop in maximum temperatures”.

"North-western winds will bring strong winds of 15-25 km/h across the plains. This will contribute to a 3-5°C drop in temperatures by March 27-29," Dr. Roy predicted. However, she emphasized that these fluctuations are not unusual.

"After March 29, the winds will weaken, and temperatures will rise slightly by 2-3°C across the region. There is a very significant temperature rise over North India, especially Delhi. No rains in Next five to seven days in Delhi, some cloudiness is likely to be seen. otherwise no rain."

Impact of Western Disturbances

According to Dr. Roy, the weather changes are primarily caused by the influence of the western disturbances. "This kind of temperature rise and fall is generally associated with western disturbances," she noted. "When there is a larger interval between two western disturbances and the atmosphere is clear, this type of temperature variation is not abnormal."

The IMD has raised concerns regarding precipitation including significant rainfall and snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh due to expected wind and rain associated with western disturbances.

Dr. Roy also stated that intermittent winds in the range of 30-50 km/h are expected along with isolated thunderstorms in Jammu, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Higher-altitude areas of Ladakh and regions in the northwest will likely experience patches of snow.Weather Outlook for the Coming DaysThe IMD forecasts a mixed weather outlook across different regions in India. On March 26 and 27, the IMD issued warnings of heavy snow/rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

Regarding that, Dr. Soma said, "Western Disturbances, it is gradually moving away eastwards. Now, what is happening is in the lower levels there is not much more moisture. But to the North, over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand we are expecting thunderstorm activity because associated with that, we can also get snowfall activity in the Himalayas today. Afterwards, Western Disturbances will move away towards eastwards because of which weather will cease, But again, as I said the impact on the planes regarding will be has not been in terms of rainfall, but in terms of temperature, we are likely to see a fall in maximum temperature during next 2-3 days."

On March 29-30, the IMD is expected to issue a warning for heatwave conditions in Odisha, while adjacent areas of West Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will be experiencing a heat and high humidity. Weather in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil is labeled 'hot and humid' for the forecast next week as well.

With the severe heat, sweltering humidity, and increasing thunderstorms, many locations in India are affected. "Already over Rajasthan, we are expecting dusty winds and visibility to shortly fall. While this situation is not there in North India. Nevertheless, there will be dust in the air, so there will be some amount of sneezing and buffing," she cautioned.

