IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Jammu Kashmir; Heavy Rain, Snow To Continue

Jammu: Heavy rains continued to lash the entire Jammu and Kashmir, with snowfall witnessed in the upper reaches of the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and snow for Thursday and Friday, with no significant change in the weather.

The department also issued a yellow warning for Friday (February 28) for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting heavy rain and snow. As per the public advisory, the people have been asked to stay alert and updated about the changing weather patterns.

Following the heavy rains, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was blocked at many places due to landslides and shooting stones. However, men and machinery were put in place to clear the debris from the road to open it for the movement of traffic on both sides.