IMD Issues Red Alert For Thunderstorms And Hail in Karnataka; Strong Winds Expected

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail in isolated areas of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, and Shivamogga. The alert, in effect for three hours on Tuesday, predicts thunderstorms with gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 41-61 kmph.
Hailstorm in Kodagu Captured on Video
Amid the inclement weather, a video from Padiyani near Yemmemadu in Kodagu district has surfaced on social media. The footage shows residents collecting hailstones, which they described as "ice cubes" falling from the sky during the storm.
Rainfall and Temperature Updates
According to IMD data recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on March 25, Gadag experienced the highest rainfall at 17.6 mm, followed by Dharwad with 8.4 mm, Davanagere at 3.0 mm, and Karwar with a minimal 0.2 mm.
Temperature variations were also notable across the state. Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature at 38.6°C, while Kodagu remained the coolest at 31.9°C. In Bengaluru, temperatures fluctuated between 33.3°C and 34.8°C.
Bengaluru’s Weather Forecast
For Bengaluru, the IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky over the next 12 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C and 22°C, respectively. With severe weather conditions affecting multiple districts, residents are advised to stay updated with IMD advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.