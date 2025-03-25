ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Red Alert For Thunderstorms And Hail in Karnataka; Strong Winds Expected

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail in isolated areas of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, and Shivamogga. The alert, in effect for three hours on Tuesday, predicts thunderstorms with gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 41-61 kmph.

Hailstorm in Kodagu Captured on Video

Amid the inclement weather, a video from Padiyani near Yemmemadu in Kodagu district has surfaced on social media. The footage shows residents collecting hailstones, which they described as "ice cubes" falling from the sky during the storm.

Rainfall and Temperature Updates

According to IMD data recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on March 25, Gadag experienced the highest rainfall at 17.6 mm, followed by Dharwad with 8.4 mm, Davanagere at 3.0 mm, and Karwar with a minimal 0.2 mm.