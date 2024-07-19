IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains In Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert over the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rains in four districts of Telangana on Friday and six districts on Saturday.

According to an IMD spokesperson, heavy rains will occur in Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kottagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts while as in Kumurabhim-Asifabad, Manchiryala, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Warangal, and Hanumakonda districts there is a possibility of heaviest rains today. On the 20th of this month (Saturday), the heaviest rains will occur in Adilabad, Kumurabhim-Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli districts, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna-Sirisilla, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, and Mulugu districts as per the IMD.

"There are chances of accidents like flooding, submergence of roads and low-level bridges being washed away. Wind gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour are expected in some areas'', IMD said while warning that trees and electricity poles may be uprooted due to gusty winds.

Heavy rains were recorded across the state on Thursday. The highest rainfall of 11.3 cm was recorded in Ashwarapeta mandal of Bhadradri-Kottagudem district. Manchiryala, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad districts also received moderate rains. The heavy rains caused led to a breach in the Pedda Vagu dam in the Bhadradri-Kottagudem district inundating the low lying areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The flood waters have disrupted normal life in the affected areas by snapping electricity supply and mobile phone connectivity. The authorities have shifted hundreds of residents in the affected areas to safer locations even as 28 people trapped in the flood-affected areas have been rescued.

According to independent weather expert, T Balaji, North, East Telangana had very heavy rains to extremely heavy rains on Friday. "Today Today will be another EXTREMELY HEAVY DOWNPOUR day mainly in East Telangana. Today South Telangana will also get good rains. Hyderabad too will get moderate rains ahead. Things will worsen today as flooding will increase in various parts," he said in a post on X.