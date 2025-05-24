ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Red Alert For Goa, Forecasts Heavy Rains Till Sunday

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Goa, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday, with the state government advising people against venturing into rivers and waterfalls. Heavy showers lashed parts of the coastal state in the last 24 hours.

According to the IMD website, Ponda in South Goa received the highest rainfall of 162 mm, followed by Dharbandora taluka with 124.2 mm of rain and Margao with 123.4 mm. The weather department issued a red alert, indicating heavy to very heavy showers, on Friday, and it will remain in place till Sunday, as per the website.

State Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said collectors of North and South Goa districts have issued circulars banning swimming in waterfalls and rivers till the rains subside.