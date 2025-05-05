ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Rain Alert In Char Dham Route, Asks Devotees To Be Cautious

IMD has asked devotees to be cautious while participating in Char Dham Yatra and check weather inputs on its portal before coming to Uttarakhand.

IMD Gives Rain Alert On Char Dham Route, Asks Devotees To Be Cautious
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST

Updated : May 5, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in the next few days in Uttarakhand that may pose challenges for the devotees participating in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

The weather condition has changed in the last 48 hours and light to moderate rainfall has been witnessed in most areas of the state while heavy rains in few places. Due to the heavy showers, water level of the rivers has also risen. The forecast suggests that rainfall and thunderstorms will continue for a few more days.

IMD Issues Rain Alert In Char Dham Route, Asks Devotees To Be Cautious (Video: ETV Bharat)

The Char Dham Yatra started from 30 April and several devotees are participating in it. In such a situation, inclement conditions are likely to pose logistic challenges for the devotees who do not know the geographical conditions here.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall from Monday till the next four days in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat districts. Uttarkashi district is likely to be most-hit as heavy showers are expected in this district on May 6 and 7.

The district administration has thus asked devotees coming to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham to be most cautious. As some areas in Rudraprayag district lying adjacent to Uttarkashi district may also experience heavy rainfall, devotees going to Kedarnath have also been asked to take necessary precautions.

IMD has urged tourists and devotees to read weather information on the official portal before coming to the state. All weather-related information and alerts will be available on the IMD portal. Also, IMD has advised people to maintain safe distance from areas near rivulets, streams and rivers and be especially cautious at night.

Read more

  1. Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath Opens For Devotees, Temple Decorated With 15 Quintals Of Flowers
  2. Char Dham Yatra 2025: Kedarnath Temple Opens For Devotees With Grand

Dehradun: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in the next few days in Uttarakhand that may pose challenges for the devotees participating in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

The weather condition has changed in the last 48 hours and light to moderate rainfall has been witnessed in most areas of the state while heavy rains in few places. Due to the heavy showers, water level of the rivers has also risen. The forecast suggests that rainfall and thunderstorms will continue for a few more days.

IMD Issues Rain Alert In Char Dham Route, Asks Devotees To Be Cautious (Video: ETV Bharat)

The Char Dham Yatra started from 30 April and several devotees are participating in it. In such a situation, inclement conditions are likely to pose logistic challenges for the devotees who do not know the geographical conditions here.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall from Monday till the next four days in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat districts. Uttarkashi district is likely to be most-hit as heavy showers are expected in this district on May 6 and 7.

The district administration has thus asked devotees coming to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham to be most cautious. As some areas in Rudraprayag district lying adjacent to Uttarkashi district may also experience heavy rainfall, devotees going to Kedarnath have also been asked to take necessary precautions.

IMD has urged tourists and devotees to read weather information on the official portal before coming to the state. All weather-related information and alerts will be available on the IMD portal. Also, IMD has advised people to maintain safe distance from areas near rivulets, streams and rivers and be especially cautious at night.

Read more

  1. Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath Opens For Devotees, Temple Decorated With 15 Quintals Of Flowers
  2. Char Dham Yatra 2025: Kedarnath Temple Opens For Devotees With Grand
Last Updated : May 5, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHAR DHAMIMD GIVES RAIN ALERTHEAVY RAINS IN UTTARKASHICHAR DHAM YATRA 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.