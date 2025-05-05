Dehradun: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in the next few days in Uttarakhand that may pose challenges for the devotees participating in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

The weather condition has changed in the last 48 hours and light to moderate rainfall has been witnessed in most areas of the state while heavy rains in few places. Due to the heavy showers, water level of the rivers has also risen. The forecast suggests that rainfall and thunderstorms will continue for a few more days.

IMD Issues Rain Alert In Char Dham Route, Asks Devotees To Be Cautious (Video: ETV Bharat)

The Char Dham Yatra started from 30 April and several devotees are participating in it. In such a situation, inclement conditions are likely to pose logistic challenges for the devotees who do not know the geographical conditions here.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall from Monday till the next four days in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat districts. Uttarkashi district is likely to be most-hit as heavy showers are expected in this district on May 6 and 7.

The district administration has thus asked devotees coming to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham to be most cautious. As some areas in Rudraprayag district lying adjacent to Uttarkashi district may also experience heavy rainfall, devotees going to Kedarnath have also been asked to take necessary precautions.

IMD has urged tourists and devotees to read weather information on the official portal before coming to the state. All weather-related information and alerts will be available on the IMD portal. Also, IMD has advised people to maintain safe distance from areas near rivulets, streams and rivers and be especially cautious at night.