IMD Issues Rain Alert For Telangana, Hyderabad To Receive Light To Moderate Rainfall

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Telangana as rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected to lash several parts of the state on Friday.

According to IMD, the unseasonal rainfall is the result of a surface-level cyclonic circulation. Meteorological Officer Dharmaraju stated that light to moderate rains will lash southern and western districts of Telangana, with chances of thunderstorm and lightning. Gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 km/h are also likely to cause disruptions. Hyderabad, too, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, he said.

Heavy downpours that hit north, south, and central parts of Telangana on Thursday evening, brought life to a grinding halt. Thunderstorms and lightning caused multiple incidents of destruction, leading to the deaths of five people, victims of lightning strikes and wall collapses. In rural areas, waterlogged paddy fields and damaged mango orchards added to farmers' woes. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, and Sangareddy districts reported widespread damage to both fruit-bearing and leafy vegetable crops.

File photo of rain in Hyderabad on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

The state capital witnessed relentless rainfall from noon to 8 pm, with all 148 rainfall stations in the city recording precipitation. At least 10 stations reported 8–9 cm rainfall, while 12 others recorded 7–8 cm. Major areas like Uppal, Malakpet, Khairatabad, and Chaderghat saw bus services stranded, and two-wheelers washed away in places like Baglingampalli's Padma Colony. In a tragic incident, a parking shed collapsed at the MGBS (Mahathma Gandhi Bus Station), and two passengers were seriously injured when a retaining wall fell on an auto-rickshaw at Karmanaghat.

File photo of bikers and locals wade through knee-deep water following rain in Hyderabad on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Floodwater inundated key intersections such as Maitrivanam, Panjagutta Model House, and Champapet D-Mart, causing massive traffic snarls. Waterlogging was also seen around metro stations at Malakpet, Erragadda, Ameerpet, and Khairatabad. The Moosarambagh Bridge saw traffic halted as floodwaters rose, while two laborers stranded near a stormwater canal at Chaitanyapuri were safely rescued by emergency teams.