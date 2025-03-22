IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts For T'gana, Warns Of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Till Mar 24

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Telangana on Friday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds until the morning of March 24.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated locations across Telangana between 5:30 PM on Friday and 8:30 AM on March 24.

In response, Telangana Chief Minister K Revanth Reddy instructed officials to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life and property, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He further directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to hold a teleconference with district collectors concerned in this regard.

As per the weather bulletin, an orange alert was issued forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and hailstorms at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts between 1730 hours of Friday till 0830 hours of March 22.

It said an orange alert has been issued predicting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and hailstorm at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon districts between 0830 hours of March 22 to 0830 hours of March 23.

The yellow alert was issued warning that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated locations in different districts between 1730 hours of Friday to 0830 hours of March 24.