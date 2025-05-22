ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Seven Districts Of Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Rainfall activity in Gujarat has intensified even before the arrival of monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for some districts of the state including Anand, Bharuch, Narmada, Chhota Udaipur in South Gujarat and Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnar districts of North and South. All other districts of the state will receive moderate rain.

The alert issued by the IMD means that moderate to heavy rainfall may occur at different places in the districts. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the district administrations to remain alert and vigilant and operate a 24x7 control room for people. Additionally, guidelines have been issued for precautionary safety measures against possible rain or strong winds.