ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Karnataka As Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Lash Bengaluru

Cars navigate through waterlogged streets in Bengaluru as heavy rain lashes the city and IMD issues an orange alert for several Karnataka districts. ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Karnataka, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds from May 15 to May 18. A yellow alert has also been issued for coastal districts including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

Today, parts of Bengaluru witnessed intense rainfall and hailstorms, with areas like Kalyan Nagar reporting hail. The heavy rain led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion across major routes. Commuters struggled to navigate through knee-deep water, particularly in East Bengaluru localities such as Whitefield, Marathahalli, Banaswadi, and Hebbal. The heavy rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday as well, causing inconvenience to commuters due to traffic jam.

One of the most affected areas was Manyata Tech Park, which saw repeated flooding. Videos shared by office workers showed submerged roads and stalled traffic. “Another year, same problem! Heavy rains = flooding at Manyata Tech Park. Roads are flooded, commutes are ruined, and productivity is affected,” one user posted on social media. Another commented, “Manyata Tech Park is sunny on good days and turns into a water park on rainy days. Thanks to poor planning and real estate problems.”

Magadi, in Ramanagara district, recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 105 mm reported as of 6:00 AM on Thursday. According to weather officials, a thunderstorm that developed in northwest Bengaluru moved southwest and intensified over Magadi in the evening.