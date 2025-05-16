IMD Issues Orange Alert For Karnataka As Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Lash Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Karnataka, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds from May 15 to May 18. A yellow alert has also been issued for coastal districts including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.
Today, parts of Bengaluru witnessed intense rainfall and hailstorms, with areas like Kalyan Nagar reporting hail. The heavy rain led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion across major routes. Commuters struggled to navigate through knee-deep water, particularly in East Bengaluru localities such as Whitefield, Marathahalli, Banaswadi, and Hebbal. The heavy rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday as well, causing inconvenience to commuters due to traffic jam.
One of the most affected areas was Manyata Tech Park, which saw repeated flooding. Videos shared by office workers showed submerged roads and stalled traffic. “Another year, same problem! Heavy rains = flooding at Manyata Tech Park. Roads are flooded, commutes are ruined, and productivity is affected,” one user posted on social media. Another commented, “Manyata Tech Park is sunny on good days and turns into a water park on rainy days. Thanks to poor planning and real estate problems.”
Magadi, in Ramanagara district, recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 105 mm reported as of 6:00 AM on Thursday. According to weather officials, a thunderstorm that developed in northwest Bengaluru moved southwest and intensified over Magadi in the evening.
The IMD alert spans Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka. While the warnings do not indicate extreme weather events, authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms.
The BBMP deployed teams to clear waterlogged roads, and the Bengaluru Traffic Police worked to manage traffic in flooded zones. Meanwhile, strong winds are expected to continue, blowing at speeds between 30 and 50 kmph.
Although the rains brought temperatures down to 32°C, offering some relief from the summer heat, they also exposed the city’s persistent drainage and infrastructure challenges. As pre-monsoon showers intensify, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is monitoring developments, and emergency services remain on alert. Citizens are advised to follow safety guidelines, stay indoors during severe weather, and keep track of official updates.
