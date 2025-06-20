Heavy Rain Alert for Some Maharashtra Districts; Rivers Flowing Above Danger Mark

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued alerts for several districts of Maharashtra after heavy rains lashed parts of the state, causing a number of rivers to rise above the danger mark. The IMD issued a `red alert' warning of heavy to very heavy rain and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Palghar district and Ghat (hilly) areas of Nashik and Pune district.

Orange alert warning of heavy rains was sounded for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ratnagiri districts along with Ghats of Satara district. The alerts will be valid till 8.30 am on July 20. In Raigad, the Amba and Kundalika rivers have crossed the danger level, and a warning has been issued for the Patalganga river as well. In Ratnagiri, the Jagbudi river is also flowing above danger level. As a precaution, all schools and colleges in Raigad district have been declared closed for the day.

The water of some rivers like Amba and Jagbudi entered a few towns on the banks. In western Maharashtra, the Indrayani and some other rivers are in flood. In Nashik, the Godavari river is swollen due to heavy rains in the catchment area.

In Sindhudurg district, access to Nadar village in Kudal tehsil has been cut off due to overflowing of the local Hateri river. People have been using an alternative iron bridge close to the site, officials said. A landslide occurred at Kuchambe village in Sangmeshwar tehsil of Ratnagiri and the villagers have been shifted to safer locations.

As per the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Cell, Mumbai recorded the highest 142.6 mm rainfall in the state in the 24 hours ending at 11 am, followed by 134.1 mm rain in Raigad district, 120.9 mm in Palghar district, 90.3 mm in Thane and 60.5 mm in Mumbai suburban district.