Delhi Sky To Remain Partly Cloudy With Max Temperature At 37°C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 80% at 8.30 am.

"Partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 35 to 37°C and 25 to 27°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal up to 1 – 2°C, and the maximum temperature will be above normal up to 1 – 2°C. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of up to 08-12 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming less than 15 kmph from the east in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 12 kmph from the east direction during the evening and night," the IMD bulletin states.

The air quality was in the moderate category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 160, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.