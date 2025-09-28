Delhi Sky To Remain Partly Cloudy With Max Temperature At 37°C
Published : September 28, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST
New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 80% at 8.30 am.
"Partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 35 to 37°C and 25 to 27°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal up to 1 – 2°C, and the maximum temperature will be above normal up to 1 – 2°C. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of up to 08-12 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming less than 15 kmph from the east in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 12 kmph from the east direction during the evening and night," the IMD bulletin states.
The air quality was in the moderate category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 160, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
The Delhi-NCR region experienced some relief from the heat on Saturday as strong winds and cloud movement continued throughout the day, resulting in a slight drop in temperature. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature at 26 degrees Celsius.
According to the IMD forecast, the sky will remain partly cloudy on Sunday with winds blowing at 30 to 35 kilometres per hour. The met department has forecast overcast conditions in the region on October 1 and 2.
