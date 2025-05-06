IMD Forecasts More Rain In Gujarat On May 7–8; Red Alert In Several Districts

Ahmedabad: The weather in Gujarat has drastically changed due to the impact of a Western Disturbance, resulting in widespread rain and thunderstorms in several areas, including Ahmedabad, on Monday. This sudden shift has raised concerns among farmers, while the Meteorological Department has issued red alerts and warned of severe weather conditions in the coming days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Kutch and Banaskantha districts on May 6. Morbi, Surendranagar, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Bharuch, Anand and Narmada are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Rain is likely to cover almost the entire state.
The IMD stated that a cyclonic circulation is active in the upper air, prompting a red alert for Bharuch, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Amreli today. These areas may experience hailstorms, strong winds, lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall. The forecast indicates continued severe weather for the next five days.
On Wednesday, May 7, isolated heavy rain is predicted in Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Surendranagar, and Sabarkantha. On May 8, scattered heavy rain is likely in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Anand, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.
On Monday evening, Ahmedabad witnessed sudden strong winds carrying dust, followed by heavy rainfall. Several parts of the city experienced waterlogging. A tragic incident occurred when a rickshaw driver died after being struck by a hoarding that collapsed in the storm.
According to government records, 14 people lost their lives in weather-related incidents across Gujarat on Monday evening. The casualties include two each in Ahmedabad and Aravalli, one in Anand, four in Kheda, two in Dahod, and three in Vadodara city. Additionally, 16 people sustained injuries, 26 animals were hurt, and seven houses were reported damaged.
Read more: Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms and Hailstorms Lash North India; IMD Issues Fresh Alerts