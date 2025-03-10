ETV Bharat / state

Rain To Continue In Kashmir, Snowfall Likely In Higher Reaches: IMD

Srinagar: Kashmir received fresh rainfall on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a wet spell to continue in Jammu and Kashmir until March 16.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches are expected to begin today over the union territory, potentially affecting traffic and farming activities throughout the region.

The MeT forecast indicates that most areas will see rain and snow today, March 10, with wet conditions persisting on March 11 in isolated to scattered locations. “Another active phase of precipitation is expected from March 12 to 14, followed by another spell between March 15 and 16,” IMD’s Srinagar office said in a statement.

Given the expected snowfall in higher reaches, which could lead to road closures and avalanches, the IMD has issued an advisory urging travellers, tourists, and transporters to follow administrative and traffic updates.

“Farmers have also been advised to suspend farming operations from today until March 16, as wet conditions could impact agricultural activities," the statement added.

The recent wet spell follows a period of arid weather in January and February, during which Jammu and Kashmir recorded an 81% rainfall deficit.