Rain To Continue In Kashmir, Snowfall Likely In Higher Reaches: IMD

Srinagar: Kashmir received fresh rainfall on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a wet spell to continue in Jammu and Kashmir until March 16.
According to the IMD, light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches are expected to begin today over the union territory, potentially affecting traffic and farming activities throughout the region.
The MeT forecast indicates that most areas will see rain and snow today, March 10, with wet conditions persisting on March 11 in isolated to scattered locations. “Another active phase of precipitation is expected from March 12 to 14, followed by another spell between March 15 and 16,” IMD’s Srinagar office said in a statement.
Given the expected snowfall in higher reaches, which could lead to road closures and avalanches, the IMD has issued an advisory urging travellers, tourists, and transporters to follow administrative and traffic updates.
“Farmers have also been advised to suspend farming operations from today until March 16, as wet conditions could impact agricultural activities," the statement added.
The recent wet spell follows a period of arid weather in January and February, during which Jammu and Kashmir recorded an 81% rainfall deficit.
However, March has brought much-needed precipitation, with the region receiving 30% more rainfall than average this month. Between March 1 and 5 alone, J&K recorded 33 mm of rain, exceeding the normal 25.4 mm for this period.
Traffic Advisory
According to the J&K Traffic Department, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is open for passenger vehicles from both sides. However, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) can ply from Jammu towards Srinagar only.
“Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline; overtaking will cause congestion,” it said.
“Passengers are advised to undertake the journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during the daytime and avoid unnecessary halting between Ramban and Banihal as there is apprehension of landslide/shooting stones. However, SSG (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari) Road/Bhaderwah-Chamba Road/Mughal Road/Sinthan Road are still closed,” it said in a statement.
