ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Downgrades Red Alert, Life Returns to Normal in Chennai

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its warning in Tamil Nadu hours a day after it issued a red alert, predicting heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state, including the capital city. The alert was downgraded following the weakening of the depression in the Bay of Bengal.

However, the weathermen forecast that moderate rainfall will continue in the state.

They said there was a possibility of mild flash floods in some parts of the state as the depression, currently located 360 km east-southeast of Chennai, will likely make landfall by Thursday morning between Puducherry and Nallur on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast.

As per the IMD forecast, the depression in the Bay of Bengal will result in wind speeds up to 40–50 km/h in some parts of the state.

It also asked people to stay informed about weather updates and follow official guidelines.

Heavy Rainfall In Chennai