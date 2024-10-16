Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Downgrades Red Alert, Life Returns to Normal in Chennai

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its warning in Tamil Nadu hours a day after it issued a red alert, predicting heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state, including the capital city. The alert was downgraded following the weakening of the depression in the Bay of Bengal.
However, the weathermen forecast that moderate rainfall will continue in the state.
They said there was a possibility of mild flash floods in some parts of the state as the depression, currently located 360 km east-southeast of Chennai, will likely make landfall by Thursday morning between Puducherry and Nallur on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast.
As per the IMD forecast, the depression in the Bay of Bengal will result in wind speeds up to 40–50 km/h in some parts of the state.
It also asked people to stay informed about weather updates and follow official guidelines.
Heavy Rainfall In Chennai
Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with IMD recording a 131 mm downpour in the city. Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin directed quick response and rescue.
"We have taken all necessary steps to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions," he said.
Stalin also directed the officials to prioritise relief efforts, which helped in restoring normal life in the city.
“We have reopened all 21 waterlogged subways in Chennai. Metro services are also working normally. However, some flights have been cancelled due to a decline in passengers,” said an official.
Meanwhile, Aavin Dairy Services and the Chennai Corporation have decided to provide food and essential items to people in the relief camps.
“In the northern areas, relief efforts are still in progress. Amma Canteens will provide the underprivileged with free meals,” officials said.
Read More