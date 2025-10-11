ETV Bharat / state

Imam's Wife, Two Daughters Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Police

Baghpat: A woman and her two minor daughters were found murdered inside their living quarters at a mosque in Gangnoli village of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Saturday, police said.

The victims, Israna and her daughters, Shofia (5) and Sumaiya (2), were in a pool of blood inside their room when people in the neighbourhood discovered it. The incident took place during the day, triggering shock and panic among the villagers.

According to police, the family lived inside the mosque compound, where Israna’s husband, Mufti Ibrahim, serves as the Imam and teaches at an adjoining madrasa. “He had gone to Deoband for some work when the killings occurred,” they said.