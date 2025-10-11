Imam's Wife, Two Daughters Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Police
Baghpat: A woman and her two minor daughters were found murdered inside their living quarters at a mosque in Gangnoli village of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Saturday, police said.
The victims, Israna and her daughters, Shofia (5) and Sumaiya (2), were in a pool of blood inside their room when people in the neighbourhood discovered it. The incident took place during the day, triggering shock and panic among the villagers.
According to police, the family lived inside the mosque compound, where Israna’s husband, Mufti Ibrahim, serves as the Imam and teaches at an adjoining madrasa. “He had gone to Deoband for some work when the killings occurred,” they said.
Police said the crime came to the fore when children from the neighbourhood arrived at the mosque to take lessons from the Imam and witnessed the bloodied bodies. “The children immediately alerted villagers, who gathered at the spot in large numbers,” they said.
Soon after receiving the information, a police team headed by Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani and Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat rushed to the scene.
“The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and evidence was collected from the scene. We have also detained Ibrahim for questioning,” said DIG Naithani. “A report was received regarding the murder of a woman and her two children. A team has been formed, and all angles are being investigated. We are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the weapon used,” he added.
Meanwhile, locals suspected the involvement of someone close to the victims, as they told the police during questioning.
