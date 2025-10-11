ETV Bharat / state

Imam's Wife, Two Daughters Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Police

Locals suspected the involvement of someone close to the victims, as they told the police during questioning.

Imam's Wife, Two Daughters Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat: Police
Police team outside a mosque imam's living quarters (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Baghpat: A woman and her two minor daughters were found murdered inside their living quarters at a mosque in Gangnoli village of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Saturday, police said.

The victims, Israna and her daughters, Shofia (5) and Sumaiya (2), were in a pool of blood inside their room when people in the neighbourhood discovered it. The incident took place during the day, triggering shock and panic among the villagers.

According to police, the family lived inside the mosque compound, where Israna’s husband, Mufti Ibrahim, serves as the Imam and teaches at an adjoining madrasa. “He had gone to Deoband for some work when the killings occurred,” they said.

Police said the crime came to the fore when children from the neighbourhood arrived at the mosque to take lessons from the Imam and witnessed the bloodied bodies. “The children immediately alerted villagers, who gathered at the spot in large numbers,” they said.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team headed by Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani and Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat rushed to the scene.

“The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and evidence was collected from the scene. We have also detained Ibrahim for questioning,” said DIG Naithani. “A report was received regarding the murder of a woman and her two children. A team has been formed, and all angles are being investigated. We are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the weapon used,” he added.

Meanwhile, locals suspected the involvement of someone close to the victims, as they told the police during questioning.

Read More

  1. College Student Alleges Rape By Classmate Amid Growing Concern Over Women’s Safety In Kolkata
  2. Mysuru Girl Rape And Murder Case: Police Shoot Accused in the Leg During Escape Attempt

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAGHPAT TRIPLE MURDERMOSQUE KILLINGSUTTAR PRADESH CRIMEFAMILY OF IMAM MURDERED IN UP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.