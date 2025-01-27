'BJP Not Untouchable For Muslims': Imams, Muezzins Extend Gratitude To LG Saxena After Receiving Pending Salary

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena on Monday met Imams and Muezzins, who received their salaries after the 17 months of pendency.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, when the AAP government announced a salary of Rs 18,000 per month to temple priests and Gurudwara granthis, the issue of Imams and Muezzins not getting their salaries started gaining political controversy.
To this, the All India Imam Association President, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, said that the file had been passed from the LG's office to pay the pending salaries, which was stuck at the Delhi Chief Minister's office. He said they met former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal several times and raised the issue.
Rashidi further said that the BJP is not untouchable for Muslims, and no one has done any work separately for the minor community.
"The BJP government has been in power before as well, and the minority has no problem with the saffron party," added Rashidi.
Imams said that getting the salary has nothing to do with the formation or fall of the government. They expressed gratitude to the LG and the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
The Assembly election in the national capital is inching closer. Voting is scheduled for February 5, 2025, whereas the counting will be taken on February 8, 2025. There are 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in power for a decade.
