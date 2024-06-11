ETV Bharat / state

Imam of Mosque Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

The body of an Imam of a mosque with bullet injury was found in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The villagers said that the Imam had no enmity with anyone.

Imam of Mosque Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad
Police officials at deceased Imam Akram residenve (ETV Bharat Photo)

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): An Imam of a mosque was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place at Bhainsia village. The deceased has been identified as Imam Maulana Akram of the Badi Masjid, a resident of Rampur district, who had been supervising the mosque at Bhainsia village for the past 15 years.

The police said that the deceased had suffered a bullet injury on his chest. The villagers said that the Imam had no enmity with anyone. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered a 312-bore pistol at a distance from the incident spot. An investigation into the matter has been initiated, Superintendent of Police City Akhilesh Bhadoria said.

The police said that Akram is survived by wife and six children. According to official sources, Akram was sleeping inside his house when someone called him at 4 am. After receiving a phone call, he came out of his house. Sources further said that the unidentified accused present outside his residence shot him and Akram died on the spot. The accused then fled the spot.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, Bhadoria said. A probe into the incident is underway to nab the absconding accused, he added.

