Imam, Manager Of Madrasa Held For Doing 'Obscene Acts' With Class 8 Girl In Meerut

A case was registered in Jani police station against the imam and manager of a madrasa for allegedly doing obscene acts with a student.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)
Published : 1 hours ago

Meerut: The imam and an official of a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a class 8 student. The 12-year-old girl even stopped going to the madrasa after the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by her family, a case was registered against the duo and investigations were initiated.

The incident took place in Jani police station area of Meerut last month. The accused had even threatened to kill the girl when she tried to protest. It was only after her family insisted that she narrated her ordeal after which, her parents registered a complaint at Jani police station.

The girl is a resident of Jani area. According to the complaint, the madrasa's manager and imam took her to their room on October 29 and allegedly did obscene acts with her. When she protested saying she would tell her family members, the accused threatened to kill her.

Scared after the incident, the girl even stopped going to the madrasa. She stayed at home without interacting with anyone. Despite her family's insistence, she refused to attend her classes.

Her family became suspicious and started questioning her. Finally, she narrated her ordeal to her parents. The police lodged a case and arrested the duo, Adil and Maqsood. Both were sent to jail.

Circle Officer Sardhana Sanjay Jaiswal said that investigations are underway. " Both the accused were arrested and presented in the court. They have confessed their crime during interrogation. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act." Jaiswal said.

