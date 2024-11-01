ETV Bharat / state

"I'm Still Alive", Says Meerut Youth Declared 'Dead' After Accident On Way To Autopsy Room

Shagun Sharma, who was declared dead after undergoing treatment for six hours in Meerut Medical College was found alive while being taken for autopsy.

"I'm Still Alive", Says Meerut Youth Declared 'Dead' After Accident On Way To Autopsy Room
Shagun Sharma (L), Meerut Medical College (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Meerut: A strange incident has surfaced at Meerut Medical College on Wednesday, where a youth, hospitalised following a road accident and declared dead, was found to be alive while being shifted to the autopsy room.

Shagun Sharma, a resident of Gotka village in Sarurpur police station area of ​​Meerut was going to Khatauli with his brother, Prince, on a bike on Wednesday night when he collided with a truck. Both brothers fell on the road and were seriously injured. The passersby admitted them to the community health centre and Shagun, who was critical, was referred to Meerut Medical College.

Shagun's family rushed him to Meerut Medical College and after six hours of treatment was declared dead. After which, preparations were made for his postmortem.

A ward boy was pushing Shagun's stretcher to the autopsy room when he spotted a slight movement in the body. He left the stretcher outside the room and ran to call the doctors, who examined him and found him breathing.

Then a moaning sound was heard as the youth opened his eyes mumbling, "I am alive." Doctors immediately took him to the ICU and informed his family members, who were thrilled to hear the most unexpected news.

Medical college principal RC Gupta said an investigation is being conducted into the matter. "A probe is on to identify how the negligence happened and action will be taken accordingly," Dr Gupta said.

