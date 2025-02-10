Iltija Mufti's Two PSOs Suspended; PDP Chief Mehbooba Alleges Punishment For Daughter's Kathua Visit

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police have suspended two personal security officers (PSOs) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, who is also Iltija’s mother, claimed in a post on social media platform X.

“Ironic and unfair that Iltija's two PSOs have been suspended for no fault of their own. They were punished simply because Iltija managed to reach Kathua despite being confined to her home like a criminal,” she wrote.

“Meanwhile, there has been no reported action against those responsible for the deaths of Waseem Mir in Sopore or Makhan Din in Bilawar. The ruling NC government, which came to power promising to ensure security and dignity for the people, remains a silent observer. Thus, they are not only shirking from their responsibility but also normalising these unjust and abnormal actions,” he adds.

Iltija and Mehbooba were put under house arrest on Saturday in Srinagar when they were planning to visit Billawar and Sopore, respectively, to meet the families of Makhan Din in Bilawar and Waseem Mir in Sopore. But, yesterday Iltija managed to reach Billawar and expressed solidarity with Din's family. After that, she reached Jammu and was planning to address a press conference at party headquarters here, but police didn't allow her when she was confined to the state guest house where she was staying. She also demanded a judicial probe into the two alleged incidents of human rights violations in Kathua and Baramulla districts.

Makhan Din had died by suicide allegedly after facing torture at the hands of police personnel at police station Billawar for being an overground worker (OGW) of the militants. Police had claimed that Din had confessed to his crime, and he was sent home to bring a mobile phone on which he was allegedly receiving the calls from Pakistan.

But in a recorded video before dying by suicide, Din had pledged innocence and had claimed that whatever statement he had given to police was all false.

Mehbooba was the first to react to the suicide and alleged that police had committed torture on Makhan Din. Now, these events have refused to die down, and today she claimed that two PSOs of Iltija were suspended because Iltija managed to reach Billawar.

When contacted, the Inspector General of Police (Security) in Jammu and Kashmir didn't respond to the queries.