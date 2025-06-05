Illness Beyond Human Control: AP High Court Rules Against Mandatory Attendance Clause

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that it is unreasonable to deny students the right to appear for examinations based on attendance shortfall caused by illness, stating health-related absences are beyond human control and should not lead to academic penalties.
Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad made the observation while hearing a petition filed by BVK Kaushik, a B Tech student at GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT). The student had been barred from appearing his third-semester exams due to low attendance, which he attributed to a medical condition.
'Attendance rule for sick students unjust'
"The provision that a student who falls ill should be disqualified from writing exams due to inadequate attendance is unreasonable," Justice Ramakrishna Prasad stated, adding "When a person will fall ill is not in their hands. Such uncontrollable circumstances should not be grounds for denying academic progression."
The court took a strong stance against private institutions enforcing rigid attendance policies without considering medical emergencies, stating that the rule in question was not introduced by the government but by the college itself.
Direction to declare results and allow further attendance
Earlier, the court had permitted Kaushik to appear for his third-semester exams despite attendance shortfall. In a follow-up petition, the student sought orders for declaration of his results and permission to attend fourth-semester classes. In its ruling, the court directed the college to immediately declare the student’s semester results and allow him to continue his studies without further hindrance.
Significance of the ruling
This judgment sets an important precedent in protecting students' rights in private educational institutions, particularly in matters of health-related absenteeism. It reinforces the principle that rigid rules must yield to compassionate consideration when genuine circumstances, like illness, prevent students from meeting attendance criteria.