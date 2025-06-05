ETV Bharat / state

Illness Beyond Human Control: AP High Court Rules Against Mandatory Attendance Clause

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that it is unreasonable to deny students the right to appear for examinations based on attendance shortfall caused by illness, stating health-related absences are beyond human control and should not lead to academic penalties.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad made the observation while hearing a petition filed by BVK Kaushik, a B Tech student at GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT). The student had been barred from appearing his third-semester exams due to low attendance, which he attributed to a medical condition.

'Attendance rule for sick students unjust'

"The provision that a student who falls ill should be disqualified from writing exams due to inadequate attendance is unreasonable," Justice Ramakrishna Prasad stated, adding "When a person will fall ill is not in their hands. Such uncontrollable circumstances should not be grounds for denying academic progression."

The court took a strong stance against private institutions enforcing rigid attendance policies without considering medical emergencies, stating that the rule in question was not introduced by the government but by the college itself.