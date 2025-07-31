ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Surrogacy Racket Busted: Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

Hyderabad: Investigations into the illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket has revealed that the Visakhapatnam branch of the Universal Shristhi Fertility Centre was directly involved in handing over babies to couples under the guise of surrogacy.

Officials of Gopalapuram police station, currently conducting the investigations, stated in its remand report that Kalyani (40), the third accused, played a crucial role in this case. A native of Balighattam in the erstwhile Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Kalyani had completed an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) course and previously worked at a Visakhapatnam hospital, police said.

"Impressed by her work, prime accused, Namrata, who is the owner of Universal Shristhi Fertility Centre, appointed Kalyani as the manager of the Visakhapatnam branch and later entrusted her with responsibilities of the branches in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. She was reportedly promised a share of the earnings," an officer of Gopalapuram police station said.

According to police, Kalyani lured couples from various locations to the Visakhapatnam branch with guarantees of 100 percent surrogacy success. She then played a pivotal role in handing over babies arranged through agents, falsely claiming they were born through surrogacy procedures.

Kalyani was arrested in Visakhapatnam on July 26 and sent to Chanchalguda jail. Among the eight arrested so far, police said that Kalyani acted as a trusted aide and operative for Namrata, facilitating the alleged trafficking under the guise of fertility treatment. Investigations are underway, the officer added.

Meanwhile, multiple complaints have surfaced against Namrata. Police said a childless couple from the suburbs of Hyderabad had approached Namrata and following a series of medical tests, she reportedly collected Rs 25 lakh from them in installments, promising them a child through surrogacy. The couple was taken to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, where they were led to believe that the embryo was successfully implanted in a surrogate. Months later, they were informed that the baby boy had died due to respiratory complications.

After two years of emotional distress and silence, the couple recently filed a police complaint. In the wake of their report, other victims have begun to come forward, detailing similar experiences.