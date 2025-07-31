Illegal Surrogacy Racket Busted: Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

Hyderabad: Investigations into the illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket has revealed that the Visakhapatnam branch of the Universal Shristhi Fertility Centre was directly involved in handing over babies to couples under the guise of surrogacy.
Officials of Gopalapuram police station, currently conducting the investigations, stated in its remand report that Kalyani (40), the third accused, played a crucial role in this case. A native of Balighattam in the erstwhile Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Kalyani had completed an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) course and previously worked at a Visakhapatnam hospital, police said.
"Impressed by her work, prime accused, Namrata, who is the owner of Universal Shristhi Fertility Centre, appointed Kalyani as the manager of the Visakhapatnam branch and later entrusted her with responsibilities of the branches in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. She was reportedly promised a share of the earnings," an officer of Gopalapuram police station said.
According to police, Kalyani lured couples from various locations to the Visakhapatnam branch with guarantees of 100 percent surrogacy success. She then played a pivotal role in handing over babies arranged through agents, falsely claiming they were born through surrogacy procedures.
Kalyani was arrested in Visakhapatnam on July 26 and sent to Chanchalguda jail. Among the eight arrested so far, police said that Kalyani acted as a trusted aide and operative for Namrata, facilitating the alleged trafficking under the guise of fertility treatment. Investigations are underway, the officer added.
Meanwhile, multiple complaints have surfaced against Namrata. Police said a childless couple from the suburbs of Hyderabad had approached Namrata and following a series of medical tests, she reportedly collected Rs 25 lakh from them in installments, promising them a child through surrogacy. The couple was taken to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, where they were led to believe that the embryo was successfully implanted in a surrogate. Months later, they were informed that the baby boy had died due to respiratory complications.
After two years of emotional distress and silence, the couple recently filed a police complaint. In the wake of their report, other victims have begun to come forward, detailing similar experiences.
Investigations have hinted that a large-scale surrogacy racket may have been operating out of the Universal Shrishti Fertility Centre, which was collecting eggs and sperms from childless couples and then buying newborns under the guise of delivering babies through surrogacy.
So far, police have arrested eight out of the 10 accused in the case. A petition has been filed seeking custody of the prime accused, Namrata, and her son Jayant Krishna.
Despite multiple cases being registered against Namrata and Universal Shrishti Fertility Centre in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, authorities said that the centre continued to function unabated. New doctors were allegedly being recruited luring them of high salaries and commissions to involve them in fraudulent practices, police added.
The North Zone police, in coordination with the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department are working hard to unearth the entire scam. They are also tracing connections between doctors, hospitals and child trafficking gangs.
Investigators said that Visakhapatnam served as the central point of the operations. Branches of the fertility centre were established in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, with initial counselling offered at the Secunderabad branch. Couples were then flown to Visakhapatnam for medical testing and introduced to women, who posed as surrogates. The clinic collected sperm and egg samples, followed by a fabricated timeline of pregnancy and birth. Victims were made to pay lakhs in advance based on these false assurances.
As the probe deepens, more victims are expected to come forward, potentially exposing one of the largest surrogacy scams in the country, an official added.
