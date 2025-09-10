ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Snake Venom Centre Raided in Roorkee, 86 Poisonous Snakes Seized

Roorkee: In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife activities, the People for Animals (PFA) team from Delhi, along with local forest department officials, raided an illegal venom centre at Khanjarpur village in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Tuesday evening.

The team recovered a total of 86 venomous snakes, including 70 cobras and 16 Russell vipers, all of which were found in poor condition. The venom centre, which was operating without permission, had been functioning for an extended period in the forest area of Roorkee’s Civil Line Kotwali.

Authorities were alerted after receiving information about a person illegally keeping and collecting snakes, including protected species, under the Wildlife Protection Act. During the raid, it was discovered that the venom of the snakes was missing, raising concerns about possible illegal distribution or trafficking.