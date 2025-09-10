ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Snake Venom Centre Raided in Roorkee, 86 Poisonous Snakes Seized

The venom centre, which was operating without permission, had been functioning for an extended period in the forest area of Roorkee’s Civil Line Kotwali.

Illegal Snake Venom Centre Raided in Roorkee, 86 Poisonous Snakes Seized
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Roorkee: In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife activities, the People for Animals (PFA) team from Delhi, along with local forest department officials, raided an illegal venom centre at Khanjarpur village in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Tuesday evening.

The team recovered a total of 86 venomous snakes, including 70 cobras and 16 Russell vipers, all of which were found in poor condition. The venom centre, which was operating without permission, had been functioning for an extended period in the forest area of Roorkee’s Civil Line Kotwali.

Authorities were alerted after receiving information about a person illegally keeping and collecting snakes, including protected species, under the Wildlife Protection Act. During the raid, it was discovered that the venom of the snakes was missing, raising concerns about possible illegal distribution or trafficking.

The snakes were found in unsatisfactory conditions, further deepening the suspicion about the illegal nature of the centre's operations. Sunil Baloni, SDO Foest Department of Rorkee, said that when the forest department officials took all the snakes with them, the owner of the centre was not present on the spot.

Vishnu, the representative of Nitin Kumar, the owner of the collection centre, was the only one present when the raid was conducted. Baloni said that when the representative was questioned, he said that he stays here 24 hours a day, but does not know where the snake venom was supplied.

Forest department officials said that an investigation will be conducted, and further action will be taken on that basis. Nitin Kumar, the applicant for the venom collection centre, was earlier given a conditional permission of one year by the Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttarakhand on December 31, 2022, for setting up a snake venom collection centre in Bishanpur Jwalapur district of Haridwar for the manufacture of life-saving medicines. The permission period expired in December 2023.

Read more

  1. Harry Potter Snake’, Salazar Pit Viper, Rescued From Bihar MLA’s House
  2. Chhattisgarh: Siblings Die Of Snake Bite In Balrampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PEOPLE FOR ANIMALSROORKEE SNAKE RECOVERYROORKEE ILLEGAL SNAKE VENOM CENTRE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

More Children Obese Than Underweight In World Now As Junk Replaces Food

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.