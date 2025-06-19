Srinagar: The unabated and illegal sand mining (extraction) from the river Jhelum has left several irrigation schemes across Kashmir defunct, hitting the ongoing paddy cultivation.

Muhammad Ashraf of Letpora village in Pulwama district has been struggling to water his paddy fields as the lift irrigation scheme in his village is not able to fetch water, aggravating his anxiety.

"The water lifting pump has been defunct for the last many years. We don't get water to sow paddy on time," he said. "This year again, we are facing the same problem, which has been aggravated by low water level in the Jehlum river," Ashraf added.

Like Letpora, farmers in dozens of other villages, including Lelhar, Gulzarpora, Beighpora, and Reshipora, where paddy is sown on thousands of kanals of land, are struggling to get water for their farms.

In Kashmir, farmers cultivate paddy on nearly 1.30 lakh hectares, and it comprises the main agricultural activity that requires abundant irrigation from the day of sowing to ripening. But lack of irrigation facilities and decreasing water levels in the Jhelum due to sand mining are impacting this farming sector that provides food and livelihood to farmers.

In Pulwama district alone, 16,000 hectares of land are cultivated for paddy, and most of the land is dependent on lift irrigation schemes, Chief Agriculture Officer, Pulwama, Iqbal Khan, told ETV Bharat.

Farmers’ issues are compounded by sand mining and the rainfall deficit in the current season. According to the Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 26 per cent rainfall deficit in the ongoing month. The precipitation recorded in June has been only 29.5 mm against 39.7 mm.

Illegal Sand Mining From River Jhelum Hits Paddy Farming In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The ruling National Conference legislator from Pampore, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, said four lift irrigation schemes on the river Jhelum in his constituency are defunct due to mining of sand. “The depth of the river has increased due to unabated and illegal sand mining of the river over the last several years. This sand was used for the construction of Smart City and other big projects,” Masoodi told ETV Bharat, adding that rampant mining has now impacted the paddy cultivation.

While officials do not deny sand mining of the Jehlum, they cite climate change as the reason for the decreasing water discharge of the river. Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Pulwama Peer Manzoor, told ETV Bharat that the department does not permit sand mining near the irrigation schemes. He said that most of the schemes in the Pulwama Irrigation Division are lifting water for paddy farms.

Technical Officer in Irrigation Department Neelofar Jan told ETV Bharat that some schemes faced pumping issues while others could not lift water due to a lower water level. Jan said that the department has given “clear-cut” instructions that mining should not be permitted from the river Jhelum.

Syed Bashir Veeri, another ruling party legislator from the Bijbehera assembly segment of Anantnag district, said eight irrigation schemes in his constituency are dysfunctional due to the mining of sand and minerals from water streams in the district. “Mining has created destruction of the river Jehlum and other water streams, which have increased bed depth and made lift irrigation schemes defunct,” he said.

Unabated sand mining of Jehlum

While officials in the government say the mining of sand in the river Jhelum is banned, the figures revealed by the officials indicate the magnitude of the mining. Executive Engineer Flood Control, Pulwama, Samiullah Naik, told ETV Bharat that they have imposed a fine of Rs 26 lakh on vehicle owners nabbed in the transportation of sand, while 800 vehicles have been seized and fined.

A visit by ETV Bharat from Pampore to Sangam – the Jehlum riverline – revealed that hundreds of boats carrying non-local labourers mine sand daily from the river. This illegal exercise goes on despite officials saying they are taking legal measures to stop the mining.

The Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016, impose a blanket ban on mining of minerals, including sand, from the instream of the Jhelum and its riverbeds. The rules lay out that the departments of Fisheries, Forest and Irrigation and Flood Control should make a mining plan and give permission for mining as per the plan.

In 2020, a year after the abrogation of Article 370 and when the mining of sand and minerals was auctioned to non-local contractors by the Mining Department, the Jammu & Kashmir Expert Appraisal Committee (JKEAC) had refused to give environmental clearance to sand mining in the river Jhelum.

The government’s data itself shows how it leased out sand and minor mineral blocks to contractors. In 2021-22, nearly five lakh tonnes of minerals were extracted from the mining of 37 blocks in different water bodies. This extraction doubled in the following year to 11.42 lakh metric tonnes of sand and minor minerals extracted from 72 blocks, official sources said.

Wherever the extraction is allowed after environmental clearance by the JK Environment Impact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA), mining has to be carried out manually and minimally supported by semi-mechanised methods.

The legislator Masoodi said that heavy machinery like JCBs, excavators, and L&T hydraulic excavators are used for sand mining in the Jhelum and transported by tippers and dumper trucks in huge quantities. He said while on paper, sand mining of Jhelum is completely banned, officials of the departments – Irrigation, Flood Control and others concerned – are “just watching” the destruction of the river as “spectators”.

Farmers say paddy cultivation needs an abundant water supply, but less rainfall and ongoing sand mining will risk their sowing as well as rice production. Khan, the agriculture officer, said that in case the drought situation arises in the farmlands which cannot get adequate water, “We have kept a contingency plan ready, in which we give maize and pulses to the farmers.”