‘Illegal Resort Construction On Uttarakhand’s Bindal River Poses Serious Dangers,’ Warns Geologist
A team by ETV Bharat found that the Bindal River's flow has been altered for the resort's construction.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 7:50 AM IST
Dehradun: The wrath of nature unleashed in Uttarakhand this monsoon season has caused destruction that might take years to recover from. Heavy downpours caused landslides and flash floods in the Maldevta, Sahastradhara, Shahanshahi Ashram, Rajpur Road, and Mussoorie Road areas of Dehradun on the intervening night of September 15 and 16.
On a detailed investigation, the district administration found that a resort built on the riverbank caused the natural flow of the river originating from Sahastradhara to divert, causing floods. The Dehradun District Magistrate has imposed a fine of Rs 7 crore on the resort owner.
Another similar incident has come to light. A resort is being constructed on the banks of the Bindal River near Sarkhet village on the border of Dehradun and Tehri districts. Before the Sarkhet disaster struck on August 19, 2022, there was no trace of this resort. However, now a large, luxurious resort is being constructed just a short distance from the river's flow.
A team by ETV Bharat found that the Bindal River's flow has been altered for the resort's construction. The river is being artificially pushed to the other side through excavation, affecting the mountains on the other side. This was confirmed by senior geologist MPS Bisht.
Explaining the geography of the area, Bisht said that constructions in the middle of the river in a highly sensitive area are a gross negligence. “The riverbed has been encroached upon where this resort is being built, which will have serious consequences in the future. However, on the other side, a landslide is active, which will eventually overtake it,” he said.
According to the geologist, the eroded landslide has been activated above, slowly moving downward. He also showed the traces of this, captured on camera. The area where this construction is taking place is where the Bandal River divides the border between the Tehri and Dehradun districts. The resort developer has now pushed the river towards Dehradun, constructing the resort within it.
Environmental activists allege that no action has been taken by the Tehri Garhwal and Dehradun district administrations. Replying to a query by ETV Bharat, Nitika Khandelwal, Tehri District Magistrate, said that details have been sought about the alleged illegal construction. An attempt was also made to obtain a response from the Dehradun District Magistrate, but no response has been received.
On August 19, 2022, a devastating disaster struck Sarkhet village in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, located between Maldevta and the Raipur region of Dehradun. Five people died in the disaster, and the entire village was devastated. Schools and several government buildings were also damaged, affecting many families. Following this disaster, many families migrated to other locations, including Maldevta.
