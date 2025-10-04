ETV Bharat / state

‘Illegal Resort Construction On Uttarakhand’s Bindal River Poses Serious Dangers,’ Warns Geologist

Dehradun: The wrath of nature unleashed in Uttarakhand this monsoon season has caused destruction that might take years to recover from. Heavy downpours caused landslides and flash floods in the Maldevta, Sahastradhara, Shahanshahi Ashram, Rajpur Road, and Mussoorie Road areas of Dehradun on the intervening night of September 15 and 16.

On a detailed investigation, the district administration found that a resort built on the riverbank caused the natural flow of the river originating from Sahastradhara to divert, causing floods. The Dehradun District Magistrate has imposed a fine of Rs 7 crore on the resort owner.

Another similar incident has come to light. A resort is being constructed on the banks of the Bindal River near Sarkhet village on the border of Dehradun and Tehri districts. Before the Sarkhet disaster struck on August 19, 2022, there was no trace of this resort. However, now a large, luxurious resort is being constructed just a short distance from the river's flow.

A team by ETV Bharat found that the Bindal River's flow has been altered for the resort's construction. The river is being artificially pushed to the other side through excavation, affecting the mountains on the other side. This was confirmed by senior geologist MPS Bisht.