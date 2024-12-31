Illegal Mosque Structure On Public Pond Land Voluntarily Demolished In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: Members of the Muslim community in the village of Tilmas, Mirganj, voluntarily on Monday began demolishing a portion of a mosque that was constructed on public pond land. The action came after an investigation by authorities confirmed that the construction was violating local regulations.

Concerns were also raised on social media regarding the unauthorised construction.

An investigation by local authorities, including SDM Tripti Gupta and her team confirmed that pillars and a lintel had been erected on pond land adjacent to the mosque, violating local regulations. The revenue team's inspection revealed that these additions were not in compliance with construction rules.

On Monday, local resident Nisar, along with other community members, approached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate with a proposal to voluntarily remove the unauthorised structure. The demolition work commenced Monday evening under police supervision, though it had to be suspended due to darkness and is scheduled to continue today.

Nisar explained that the mosque was originally built by village landlords, with the pond water being used by worshippers for ablution. He stated that the recent construction, which included pillars and a lintel, was added when the wall began deteriorating due to water exposure. "Since the construction is illegal, we are removing it ourselves," Nisar acknowledged.

SDM Tripti Gupta commended the community's proactive approach. "The Muslim community voluntarily proposed to remove the controversial construction," she noted, expressing optimism about a peaceful resolution to the matter.