ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Mosque Structure On Public Pond Land Voluntarily Demolished In UP's Bareilly

The action came after an investigation by authorities confirmed that the construction was violating local regulations.

Illegal Mosque Structure On Pond Land Voluntarily Demolished In UP's Bareilly
Illegal structure of mosque being demolished (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Bareilly: Members of the Muslim community in the village of Tilmas, Mirganj, voluntarily on Monday began demolishing a portion of a mosque that was constructed on public pond land. The action came after an investigation by authorities confirmed that the construction was violating local regulations.

Concerns were also raised on social media regarding the unauthorised construction.

An investigation by local authorities, including SDM Tripti Gupta and her team confirmed that pillars and a lintel had been erected on pond land adjacent to the mosque, violating local regulations. The revenue team's inspection revealed that these additions were not in compliance with construction rules.

On Monday, local resident Nisar, along with other community members, approached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate with a proposal to voluntarily remove the unauthorised structure. The demolition work commenced Monday evening under police supervision, though it had to be suspended due to darkness and is scheduled to continue today.

Nisar explained that the mosque was originally built by village landlords, with the pond water being used by worshippers for ablution. He stated that the recent construction, which included pillars and a lintel, was added when the wall began deteriorating due to water exposure. "Since the construction is illegal, we are removing it ourselves," Nisar acknowledged.

SDM Tripti Gupta commended the community's proactive approach. "The Muslim community voluntarily proposed to remove the controversial construction," she noted, expressing optimism about a peaceful resolution to the matter.

Read More:

  1. Hindu Family In Bihar Village Maintains A Century-Old Mosque
  2. Amid Row Over Mosques, Shankaracharya Bats For Amicable Solution

Bareilly: Members of the Muslim community in the village of Tilmas, Mirganj, voluntarily on Monday began demolishing a portion of a mosque that was constructed on public pond land. The action came after an investigation by authorities confirmed that the construction was violating local regulations.

Concerns were also raised on social media regarding the unauthorised construction.

An investigation by local authorities, including SDM Tripti Gupta and her team confirmed that pillars and a lintel had been erected on pond land adjacent to the mosque, violating local regulations. The revenue team's inspection revealed that these additions were not in compliance with construction rules.

On Monday, local resident Nisar, along with other community members, approached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate with a proposal to voluntarily remove the unauthorised structure. The demolition work commenced Monday evening under police supervision, though it had to be suspended due to darkness and is scheduled to continue today.

Nisar explained that the mosque was originally built by village landlords, with the pond water being used by worshippers for ablution. He stated that the recent construction, which included pillars and a lintel, was added when the wall began deteriorating due to water exposure. "Since the construction is illegal, we are removing it ourselves," Nisar acknowledged.

SDM Tripti Gupta commended the community's proactive approach. "The Muslim community voluntarily proposed to remove the controversial construction," she noted, expressing optimism about a peaceful resolution to the matter.

Read More:

  1. Hindu Family In Bihar Village Maintains A Century-Old Mosque
  2. Amid Row Over Mosques, Shankaracharya Bats For Amicable Solution

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAREILLY MIRGANJ TILMASMUSLIM COMMUNITY DEMOLISHED MOSQUEILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION ON POND LANDPOND LAND MOSQUEBAREILLY MOSQUE ISSUE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.