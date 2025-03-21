Gate Of Under-Construction Mosque Locked In UP's Basti

Basti: Hindu outfits locked the gate of an under-construction mosque alleging it is being built illegally at Bhanpur village under Sonha police station in Basti district.

The outfits asked the district administration to demolish the under-construction mosque and warned if it is not done, then their members will do it themselves with Kar Seva. It is alleged that the mosque is being constructed on barren government land for the last two years by village head Asma Begum. The outfits said Asma is constructing the mosque on government land and despite numerous complaints lodged with authorities concerned, nothing has been done in this regard.

On Thursday, several villagers along with members of the outfits protested when hundreds of labourers reached the site to build the roof of the mosque. In a bid to control the situation, Divisional Commissioner Akhilesh Singh stopped the construction and ordered eviction from the site. However, as the construction work did not stop, leaders of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh reached the spot and asked senior officials to immediately register a case in the matter and demolish the structure with a bulldozer.

In a letter to the Divisional Commissioner, the residents of Bhanpur have alleged that Gata number 132 (where the mosque is being constructed) is registered as government records under Pokhara, Karbala and Graveyard type of land. "Asma and her husband Rais do not have the permission to build the mosque on the land. Despite this, construction was on for the last two years," the letter stated. The villagers alleged that Maulanas from outside have been visiting the half-constructed mosque.

District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta said that the construction of the mosque has been stopped. An order has also been given to police to register a case. Apart from this, legal action is being taken to vacate the land. "No illegal construction will be allowed. For this, appropriate instructions have been issued to the SDM of Bhanpur tehsil," he said. DSP Rudauli, Swarnima Singh said a case has been registered and investigation is on.