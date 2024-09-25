ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Mini Gun Factory Busted In Bhagalpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

During a raid conducted by a joint team of Kolkata Police and Bihar Police, five individuals were apprehended, and a large quantity of raw materials and tools used for producing improvised firearms were discovered at an illegal mini gun factory in Bhagalpur.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Kolkata: Five persons were held and a cache of semi-finished firearms seized during a raid by a joint team of Kolkata Police and Bihar Police at an illegal mini gun factory in Bhagalpur in the neighbouring state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Fifteen pieces of semi-finished improvised 7.65 mm pistol, one lathe machine, one drilling machine, grinding and polishing machine and a huge amount of raw materials and tools used for the production of those improvised firearms were found during the raid carried by the KP's Special Task Force, Bihar STF and a team from Amdanda police station, Bhagalpur, the Kolkata Police statement said. The illegal gun-making unit was situated at Chandpur village in Bhagalpur district. Four workers and the owner of the property were detained.

