Illegal Mini Gun Factory Busted In Bhagalpur

Kolkata: Five persons were held and a cache of semi-finished firearms seized during a raid by a joint team of Kolkata Police and Bihar Police at an illegal mini gun factory in Bhagalpur in the neighbouring state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Fifteen pieces of semi-finished improvised 7.65 mm pistol, one lathe machine, one drilling machine, grinding and polishing machine and a huge amount of raw materials and tools used for the production of those improvised firearms were found during the raid carried by the KP's Special Task Force, Bihar STF and a team from Amdanda police station, Bhagalpur, the Kolkata Police statement said. The illegal gun-making unit was situated at Chandpur village in Bhagalpur district. Four workers and the owner of the property were detained.