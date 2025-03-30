Two 'Buried' During Illegal Coal Extraction In Closed Mines At Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh; Search On

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur : The problem of illegal coal mining by the common people still persists in the rural areas of the Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur district in Chhattisgarh. These people are trying to extract coal from mines and areas around rivers that have been closed. During one such illegal mining incident on March 25, two people allegedly got buried in Manendragarh. This incident took place in Dhunaiti of Gram Panchayat Ghutra.

The two victims are identified as Indrapal Agariya and Rajesh Agariya. Both of them did not return home since Tuesday. After four days, the family started searching. After seeing the slippers and tiffin boxes of the villagers near the spot, their families fear that they might have died inside the mines. After the family members informed the police, rescue works began on Sunday morning, and digging is going on to trace the duo.

Villagers demand action : Villagers say that the name of a big coal mafia is emerging in this entire incident. The administration should take action against such mafia. "A contractor in the village extracts coal illegally and sells it to local brick kilns. That is why the duo went to extract coal and became victims of the accident," - Manish, son of victim Indrapal.

"We have started investigation after the incident. Initial investigation has revealed that coal is naturally available here. Mining is not happening on any large scale. If anyone is found involved in illegal mining, strict action will be taken," - Ashok Bodegaavkar, ASP, MCB.

Dayanand Tigga, Mineral Officer, MCB, said that they had no information about illegal excavation. "Whenever we got the news, we took action. We are constantly investigating the area and will take steps to prevent such incidents in future," he said.