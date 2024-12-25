Illegal Bangladeshis Will Be Deported From Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said illegal Bangladeshis in Maharashtra will be deported from the state while slamming opposition parties for defaming Beed district over the recent killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Fadnavis said that the Santosh Deshmukh murder in Beed district is a serious case nobody should defame the district. An inquiry is being conducted, he said.
On December 9, Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed was kidnapped and his body was found hours later. The brutal murder triggered a political row between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition, which blamed the government for failing to handle law and order situation.
On the issue of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, Fadnavis said a search operation is underway to identify those who are living in Maharashtra without valid documents and action will be taken against them. "Bangladeshi citizens, who are living illegally in the state will be deported very soon. Presently, search Operation is on for illegal Bangladeshi migrants and action will be taken against them," Fadnavis said.
A few illegal Bangladeshi migrants have been nabbed from Kalyan and its surrounding areas recently. This apart, there are reports of Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in other parts of the state.
Earlier MP Sanjay Raut had launched a scathing attack on the government over the Beed issue. "The present situation is such that President's Rule should be imposed in Beed," Raut had said. The MP further said that Fadnavis should have gone to Beed to see the situation there.
When Fadnavis was asked about Raut's remarks, he said, "The press conference is related to a case of the excise department so I cannot speak about it."
