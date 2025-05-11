Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Won't Be Spared, STFs To Identity And Nab Them: Chhattisgarh Home Minister

Raipur: Chhattisgarh home minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday said special task forces will be set up in all districts to identify illegal immigrants following which legal action will be taken against them.

"The illegal residents of Chhattisgarh will not be spared. We will identify and take action against all illegal migrants who are staying in the state without valid documents. The move is necessary from the point of national security," Sharma said.

Sharma said that special task force will be formed in every district to identify and nab the infiltrators. Action will also be taken against contractors who prepare fake documents and engage migrant workers without valid documents.

In a letter issued by the police headquarters, all Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed to take action on the instructions issued from time to time by the Government of India and senior officials. In the latest directive, all the districts have been asked to constitute Special Task Forces (STFs) to identify and ensure legal action against illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis.

With the help of these task forces, not only will the illegal residents be identified but also expelled from the state. A large number of workers coming from outside the state through contractors are engaged in various sectors and their documents are not properly verified. It is apprehended that many illegal immigrants are also residing in the state through such means. To address this issue, police have been directed to get such workers verified compulsorily through contractors.

It has been clarified that those who arrange identity cards through fake documents will also be identified and strict legal action will be taken against them. It has also been made mandatory to get verification of documents like ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driving license, PAN card and others. Coordination with the concerned officials at the district level will also be done regularly in this regard.

The SPs have also been directed to run special campaigns in their respective districts and ensure identification of illegal immigrants through legal, scientific and effective methods. Also, they have been asked to send action taken reports to the police headquarters from time to time.