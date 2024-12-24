ETV Bharat / state

Fake Autism Clinics in Hyderabad Headache For Parents, Doctor Advises To Stay Vigilant

Hyderabad: Unregistered and fake autism therapy centers mushrooming across the city are exploiting parents’ desperation for effective treatment of their kids. These unauthorized clinics allegedly operate without proper licence and expert doctors leaving children at risk of inadequate or even harmful care.

Dr. Karuna, a child specialist with years of experience in autism care, has a few words of advice for parents to choose clinics and therapy centres for their kids facing autism. She says early diagnosis and expert-led therapy, can help any autistic kid to grow into a complete human being, provided, he/she is under the supervision of a good doctor with the right knowledge in autism care.

Like three-year-old Ananya who struggled with communication and social interaction till her parents, deeply concerned, knocked at Dr. Karuna's, a child specialist with years of experience in autism care. Through early diagnosis and expert-led therapy, Ananya made rapid strides in responding to the treatment.

However, such centres have become a rarity. In places like Kukatpally, Secunderabad, and Ameerpet, unauthorized clinics have been offering therapy sessions for as much as Rs 1,500 per session. These centers operate without proper credentials or expert supervision, leaving children vulnerable to inadequate treatment. “Parents are often unaware that these centers employ underqualified staff,” explains Dr. Karuna. “Many of these so-called therapists have little to no training, yet they claim they know best on how to treat children needing specialized care.”

Dr Karuna goes on to explain that autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that typically manifests by the age of three. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial, as timely therapy can improve a child’s development to a large extent. So it is important that the child is put under a good doctor's care. She points at some early signs of autism like difficulty with social interaction, such as avoiding eye contact, repetitive behaviors or speech patterns, delayed language development. hyperactivity or trouble focusing, overreliance on digital devices.