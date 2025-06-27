Illegal Arms Factory Busted In Uttar Pradesh’s Malihabad; Huge Cache Of Weapons Seized

Lucknow: Police and special task force (STF) officers unearthed an illegal arms factory during a joint raid in Malihabad here in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, weapons-making materials and a laptop was also recovered from a house, they said.

The accused, identified as Salauddin alias Lala, has been taken into custody for questioning, with police investigating his link to the bigger arms trafficking network.

According to sources, the police have also found some swords from the house of the accused, on which something is written in Arabic and Persian.

“The laptop recovered from the accused’s house has names of many people who may be linked to the purchase and sale of illegal weapons. However, confirmation would come once the indigestion is complete,” they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Malihabad Vineet Singh said that raids would continue in the case. “There is every possibility of more arrests soon, as police from Malihabad, Rahimabad, and other police stations are continuously conducting search operations in the matter,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) North, Jitendra Kumar Dubey, said the action was initiated after the Malihabad police station received a tip-off.

“We received information from an informer that the person named Salauddin, who lives in the town, is making and storing illegal weapons in his house,” he said. “As soon as the information was received, a search operation was launched by forming police teams of Malihabad and Rahimabad and a team of STF. During this, illegal weapons, weapons-making material and cartridges have been recovered,” Dubey said.

The ADCP said that the accused was being interrogated after being taken into custody. “We believe that this recovery may expose a big illegal arms gang. The interrogation of Salauddin is ongoing so that the entire network can be exposed,” Dubey said.